“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”
Aug 28, 2026
Sharon Salzberg
American meditation teacher and author
Robin Sharma
Canadian author and leadership expert
Daisy Fuentes
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
Ethan Kross
Professor, researcher and bestselling author
Franklin D. Roosevelt
32nd President of the United States
Brené Brown
Bestselling author and research professor
Michael Strahan
TV host and hall of fame football player
Tim Tebow
former NFL quarterback