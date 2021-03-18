How to Become More Motivated

We’ve all been through a lot over the past year. The pressure cooker experience of the pandemic has required us to rethink and revise our daily lives. For a large swath of Americans, how we work, learn and socialize has completely changed to some degree. The prolonged adjustment has been exhausting.

Although it’s important to honor our experiences and be empathetic adapters, the individuals who find a way to accelerate while others are standing still will thrive. The future is for sale, and they are the shareholders of tomorrow’s success.

We are all given the same 24 hours each day—how we use them is the differentiator. Reignite inspiration, invest in yourself and get motivated with these three steps.

1. Celebrate your progress.

It’s easy to find something to feel good about if you’re looking for it. Regardless of your emotional relationship to the previous year, the truth is there were 365 days of accomplishments and they are all worth celebrating. Bullet-point, list or illustrate your triumphs to spark pride in your achievements and ignite initiative.

2. Learn something new.

Adding to your skillset not only increases confidence and competence, but it also feeds innovation. Whether it’s reading a book or enrolling in an accredited course, stimulating your mind is a great way to rekindle motivation.

3. Keep good company.

I was recently speaking with my mentor, Mark Chironna, when he challenged me to, “experience life at the speed of relationships.” My interpretation of this was that we can only go as fast or as far as the people around us. Depending on which expert you listen to, we are the average of the five to 10 people we spend the most time with. Take inventory of yours. Energy is contagious, and your network is either an asset or a hindrance.

This year is yours. If you invest in yourself by focusing on progress, prioritizing development and keeping good company, the ROI will be a productive and purposeful year. Whenever you feel stuck, remember this Chinese proverb: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.”



This article originally appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock