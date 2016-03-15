John Wooden was arguably known as much for his wisdom off the court as he was for his ability to win championships on it.

Related: Discover the Path to Greatness with John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success.

The legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach and six-time national coach of the year won 10 NCAA championships in 12 years—including an unprecedented seven in a row. He preached simplicity, patience and character building, and his pyramid of success has been used in board rooms and locker rooms alike. He inspired former players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, but his inspirational words reached beyond the stands, too, influencing the lives of many more.

As one of the only people inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player and a coach, Wooden’s motivation and mentorship lives on as a testament to his greatness. Find your inspiration from these 27 “Woodenisms”: