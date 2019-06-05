10 Tips to Go for Your Side Hustle Dream

If you have a side hustle dream, consider these action items for getting started, getting efficient, getting help and getting motivated:

1. Think abundantly.

Write down three reasons that have been persuading you to not go for your big dream. Across from each, jot out the worst case scenarios if they came true. Are they really all that bad?

2. Order up.

For peak efficiency, plan out your next week of work ahead of time. Make sure to focus on getting the most important things done first.

3. Talk through it.

If you have a side hustle dream, ask three trusted friends or mentors for their honest opinions. They may try to dissuade you. Consider their reasons the first major questions you must solve.

4. Find meaning.

If you’re having trouble getting motivated to start a big project, start by connecting its completion to some good in the world or to the people around it. That should energize you.

5. Pay it forward.

The old saying goes that “youth is wasted on the young.” No matter your age, you can help that by mentoring someone who could benefit from your experience. Reach out today.

6. Call to arms.

If you find that you have a job or a career rather than a true calling, spend some time journaling about your goals this weekend. What do you really want to be doing in a decade?

7. Tip the scales.

Work-life balance may be impossible to fully realize. But you can blend the two with synergistic results. Start by polling colleagues on the idea of working from home more regularly. See how it goes.

8. Remember when.

Success is all about falling down and getting back up. Here’s a writing prompt that can build your confidence: How have you overcome a near miss in your past to produce future gains?

9. Face off.

Do you even remember a time before Facebook? Just because it’s ubiquitous doesn’t make it good for you. Take a week or a month off and see how you feel afterward. They’ll always take you back.

10. Book it.

Sometimes we get so busy in side hustle businesses that we forget to seek out other perspectives. Whatever your YouEconomy business, order a book on the subject tonight to expand yourself.

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by khak/Shutterstock.com



