Learn Why Veterinarian Is Named the Top Job for 2025

Global job portal Indeed has named veterinarian the best job for 2025, citing data from the latest employment trends based on job postings on its website. The profession’s designation among the most in-demand employment suggests a significant shift in what constitutes society’s basic unit.

Indeed’s annual rankings identify roles shaping the future of work through their combination of high salaries, flexibility and room for growth. Jocelyne Gafner, the author of this year’s best jobs report, said the new list is data-driven with a focus on three main employment parameters: a minimum salary of $75,000, around 5% or more remote or hybrid work options and at least 20% growth in the number of job postings for over three years.

In terms of median annual salary, veterinarians rank decently with an estimated $139,999. The highest salary on the list is radiologist, with an average base rate of $385,116. When it comes to the percentage of job share between 2021 and 2024, animal doctors scored the highest with 124%—making it the fastest-growing profession on the list. Meanwhile, veterinarian only recorded a 7.30% for remote work options. For reference, the paralegal had a 92.30% rating for this parameter.

The skyrocketing demand for veterinarians is what made the profession secure the top spot on Indeed’s 2025 list. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also predicts a 19% growth for veterinary medicine careers between 2023 and 2033, significantly outpacing the average projected growth of 4% among other occupations.

Understanding the surge in demand for veterinarians

Generational shift or the gradual takeover of the younger generation in society is mostly credited for the high demand for veterinarians. Research shows that Gen Z and millennials are increasingly opting for pets over children, citing reasons such as financial constraints, global uncertainty and shifting lifestyle priorities. According to the Pew Research Center, the proportion of adults under age 50 unlikely to have children rose from 37% in 2018 to 47% by 2023, with affordability being a top concern among them.

For many, pets offer an accessible form of companionship and responsibility, filling a void left by the declining rates of traditional family building. Younger pet owners are also more willing to invest heavily in their pets’ care. A 2024 study by Lemonade, a digital insurance company, found that Gen Z spends an average of $178 per month on their pets—$88 more than baby boomers. Over a pet’s lifetime, this can amount to thousands of dollars spent on food, health care, grooming and accessories.

This cultural shift is reflected in the broader U.S. pet ownership landscape, where at least 70% of households now include pets. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 45.5% of U.S. homes have at least one dog, while 32.1% have a cat. The average household spends $580 annually on dogs and $433 on cats, figures that are significantly higher for younger generations.

It is also worth noting that since the 2010s, there has been a surge in pet content and pet influencers on social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Many owners flash their pet-centric lifestyle online to satisfy their subscribers’ and followers’ fondness for their pets. Others also bank on their pets to sell products and make money through affiliate marketing. This trend on social media reinforces the finding that pet ownership has significantly taken over traditional family units in the present generation.

Economic trends and the veterinary profession’s growth

Economic factors have also amplified the demand for veterinarians. During the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus packages and more downtime due to stay-at-home and remote work orders allowed more people to adopt pets and invest in their care. This spending surge displayed the sensitivity of the veterinary industry to economic trends, according to Gafner.

To meet this growing demand, universities are expanding their veterinary programs. However, an oversupply of veterinarians could emerge within a decade if all new programs gain accreditation. For now, the profession remains lucrative and in high demand, with veterinarians earning a median annual salary of $139,999—more than double the national average of $66,621, according to Social Security Administration data from 2023.

Aside from veterinary medicine’s rise in the job market, this year’s Indeed report echoed the unwavering demand for occupations centering on health and well-being. Multiple health care-related roles for humans occupy the top rankings, including physicians (No. 3), clinical psychologists (No. 8), radiologists (No. 14) and registered nurses (No. 18). All these jobs, including veterinarians, occupy the top five of the rankings based only on salary, with radiologists ranking first and veterinarians placing fifth.

Overall, the health care sector grew by 8.2% between March 2022 and March 2024, more than double the growth rate of other industries, according to an Altarum analysis of BLS data. As a branch of the health care sector, veterinary medicine could lead this growth should the trends continue beyond 2025.

