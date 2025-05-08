10 Leadership Values that Shape Exceptional Leaders

An effective leader is one who motivates employees toward common goals. It is less about the title they hold and more about how they make people feel empowered to contribute their best effort in the work environment.

Becoming an effective leader takes work; it doesn’t stop once the leadership position has been achieved. A leader should always seek feedback and look for ways to improve. One way to do this is by assessing what leadership values you align with and how you can demonstrate them in the workplace.

Examples of Core Leadership Values

There are many values a good leader should possess. Here are 10 core leadership value examples, why they are important and how they impact the work environment.

1. Integrity

Integrity is having strong moral principles and doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. A leader shows integrity when they are honest and transparent with stakeholders. This can be easy when things are going well in the company, but the true test of a leader’s integrity arises when the going gets tough.

Integrity is shown through honest oral and written communication. Words and actions must also be consistent so that others know what to expect. A leader with integrity treats others with respect, no matter their position, because every team member adds value.

2. Accountability

Accountability goes hand-in-hand with integrity when considering the values of leaders. Good leaders are accountable for results and company culture. Team members can rely on a good leader to complete the job they are tasked with, which in turn builds trust. It creates an environment of support where team members can rely on each other to get the job done.

Leaders can show accountability by setting clear expectations for their team and following through to hold people accountable. They should also hold themselves accountable. Being open to feedback is also important, as it gives team members a voice and a stake in the results.

3. Collaboration

Collaboration is one of the most important leadership core values, as it creates an environment of support. A collaborative leader seeks out experts on their team, acknowledges the contributions of others and leads by example. When team members feel like they are working with their leader instead of for their leader, they will have a more significant stake in the outcome.

4. Vision

It is hard to work when you don’t understand the goal. Vision begins with establishing the reason behind the work. A strong leader will show their team the path to success, providing support along the way. A shared vision will encourage team members to contribute their unique talents for the greater good.

5. Resilience

The only certainty in business is that things are constantly changing. Resilience is one of the values of a great leader because it shows that setbacks and roadblocks are just that. They aren’t failures but rather learning opportunities. A resilient leader shows their team how to regroup and change direction when things get difficult.

6. Humility

Humility in leadership means you can recognize your weaknesses and acknowledge mistakes. A leader with humility fosters a collaborative environment where the skills of all team members are valued and wins are recognized. Nobody is perfect, and a leader who shows this will have a team that is more likely to come forward and ask for help when they need it.

7. Empathy

Humility and empathy are two signs of emotional intelligence and key values of a leader. An empathetic leader is willing to listen, creating space for open communication. Team members who feel seen and heard often feel valued, leading to higher job satisfaction. Leaders can work on their empathy skills by practicing active listening.

8. Adaptability

Adaptability is an important value of leadership, as it shows the leader can navigate changing circumstances. It’s not always easy to embrace change, but doing so can foster resilience and provide confidence that obstacles can be overcome.

In addition, adaptable leaders create an environment where innovation is encouraged. Being open to new ideas shows team members that their ideas are encouraged and rewarded, increasing morale.

9. Decisiveness

Nobody wants a wishy-washy leader. A leader should be ready to make decisions and stand by them. This instills confidence and trust, as team members will feel they can weather the storm. A strong leader doesn’t get bogged down in analysis paralysis—they are able to make decisions thoughtfully and quickly. They know what the ultimate goal is, and they make decisions that support the goal.

10. Inspiration

Of all the values of a good leader, inspiration is one of the most important. An inspirational leader leads by example, creates purpose in the workplace and motivates team members to succeed. When a team member feels inspired, creativity and innovation will flow, leading to business growth.

How to Lead With Values

It is easy to see the importance of values in leadership. They give a leader skills to focus on and work on improving. By creating a value-driven culture, a leader can reinforce positive skills and create an environment of learning and growth.

Good leaders will create a shared vision, model skills like integrity and cooperation, and act with transparency. Through clear communication and accountability, team members can understand what is expected of them, and they will work toward shared goals.

Assess Your Leadership Values to Become a Better Leader Today

Take some time to review this list of leadership values and think about your skills and areas of opportunity. It might be helpful to focus on one value at a time, building skills and checking in with stakeholders along the way to see how you are progressing. As new experiences arise, evaluate your leadership values and let them guide your actions.

