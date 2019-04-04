15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

April 4, 2019/SUCCESS Staff/No Comments
Success Quotes: What Successful People Do Differently

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash

What makes someone successful? Although success can take on different meanings, depending on who’s chasing it, your path and my path and everyone else’s paths also have things in common: hard work and persistence, believing in yourself and taking action—to name just a few.

No matter what you are pursuing, it’s helpful to learn from the successful people who came before you. Here are some of their secrets to success:

1. “Success is not measured by what you accomplish but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.” –Orison Swett Marden

2. “Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.” –Napoleon Hill

3. “Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better.” –Jim Rohn

4. “Success means doing the best we can with what we have. Success is the doing, not the getting; in the trying, not the triumph. Success is a personal standard, reaching for the highest that is in us, becoming all that we can be.” –Zig Ziglar

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

5. “Success is achieved and maintained by those who try and keep trying.” –W. Clement Stone

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

6. “The path to success is to take massive, determined action.” –Tony Robbins

7. “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others. Unsuccessful people are always asking, ‘What’s in it for me?’ ” –Brian Tracy

8. “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will.” –Vince Lombardi

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

9. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” –Albert Schweitzer

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

10. “In order to succeed, we must first believe that we can.” –Nikos Kazantzakis

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

11. “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” –Alexander Graham Bell

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

12. “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” –Maya Angelou

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

13. “I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took an excuse.” –Florence Nightingale

15 Quotes About What Successful People Do Differently

14. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” –Estée Lauder

15. “The difference between successful people and others is how long they spend time feeling sorry for themselves.” –Barbara Corcoran

Related: What Is Success?

SUCCESS Staff
SUCCESS is your guide for personal and professional development through inspiration, motivation and training.
SUCCESS Staff on FacebookSUCCESS Staff on InstagramSUCCESS Staff on LinkedinSUCCESS Staff on PinterestSUCCESS Staff on TwitterSUCCESS Staff on Youtube
Posted in

More From Our Friends

Leave a Reply