Burn the Boats: Embrace Commitment and Achieve Your Goals

Tony Robbins wisely said, “If you want to take the island, then burn your boats.”

In life and business, we all encounter change. Moments in which decisions must be made that can shape our future. We often hesitate in these moments, weighing our options and keeping backup plans to safeguard ourselves from failure. But true success comes from doing the opposite: from burning the boats.

What Is “Burn The Boats”?

“Burn the boats” has become a rallying cry for decisive, committed go-getters. Even achievement guru Tony Robbins touts the concept as essential for achieving peak potential. But what does it mean and where did the term originate?

Burn The Boats Meaning

Burning the boats is a mindset that urges leaders, entrepreneurs and anyone facing a major decision to remove all safety nets, eliminate any possibility of retreat and commit fully to their chosen path. The philosophy suggests that success requires more than effort alone—it requires a commitment so deep that failure is no longer an option.

This is a powerful idea for leaders and entrepreneurs alike. Plenty of ambitious people wrestle with the temptation to hedge their bets, keeping backup plans alive “just in case” things don’t go according to plan.

But burning the boats strips away these options, forcing complete focus and energy on the ultimate objective. When retreat is not on the table, every action becomes intentional and all thoughts are aligned with one mission: success.

Burn The Boats Story

While the origin of the “burn the boats” concept is debatable, these popular historical examples illuminate its power and significance.

Spanish Empire

The concept of burning boats traces back to one of history’s most inspiring leadership stories. In 1519, Spanish conquistador Hernándo Cortés commanded an expedition to Mexico with roughly 600 Spaniards, 16 horses and 11 boats. The goal: to capture a magnificent treasure said to be held there.

When Cortés arrived, he made history by ordering his troops to sink all but one of the 11 boats, sending a clear message about their expedition: There is no turning back. They either win or they perish. Although you might assume that Cortés’ men would have become despondent, with no exit strategy to save their lives, they instead rallied behind their leader as never before. In less than two years, he succeeded in his conquest of the Aztec empire.

Ancient Israel

Hebrew tradition teaches a similar value. In ancient times, Israelite armies would besiege enemy cities from three sides, leaving the fourth side open as an escape route for the enemy. The Israelites understood that so long as the enemy saw that they had an escape route available, they would not fight with utmost earnestness and energy. In most cases, this played right into the besiegers’ hands.

Burn The Boats Examples

Whether you face a true crossroads or simply want to achieve great things in your career, personal life or both, you must approach your decisions with a level of commitment that will drive you definitively forward. Here are some practical examples of burning the boats in business and in life.

Burning The Boats In Business

Corporations

Business decisions are inherently risky, especially during market shifts and organizational transitions. But big risks yield big rewards.

For example, Darwin E. Smith, CEO of Kimberly-Clark, decided to sell his company’s paper mills and invest the proceeds in brands like Kleenex and Huggies. Having sold off his safety net—or burned his boats—Smith was all in. Despite being lampooned for the decision, his singular commitment paid off. Kimberly-Clark went on to challenge industry behemoth Procter & Gamble and acquire Scott Paper.

Kodak, on the other hand, is an example of how failing to burn your boats can result in a business disaster. Kodak was once celebrated as a pioneer in the photography industry, but its reluctance to embrace new technology is one of the reasons that ultimately led to its decline. Because Kodak continued clinging to its past successes in film, it couldn’t draw up a new strategy for success as digital photography began to take off. Ultimately, competitors overtook Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Entrepreneurs

Often, we see examples of would-be entrepreneurs holding onto their jobs while trying to set up a business. This is because they lack the confidence to take a leap of faith. Other entrepreneurs operate multiple businesses, betting that if one fails another will save them. These fallbacks act like life preservers—keeping us afloat, but never fully able to swim.

Burning the boats in life

Relationships

The principle of burning your boats can apply to personal relationships as well. We fear rejection or loss, so we don’t take the risks necessary to build and sustain deep, meaningful connections.

To avoid committing fully, we create emotional “escape routes” that allow for a quick retreat when things get tough. We might hesitate to express our feelings, avoid difficult conversations or hold back from fully investing in a partner. And while this might avoid temporary discomfort, it also prevents us from experiencing genuine connection and fully exploring what the relationship could become.

Burning the boats in relationships means being authentic, vulnerable and embracing uncertainty. By closing the door to other options, you signal to yourself and to your partner that you’re all in, and this level of commitment helps foster trust, intimacy and mutual responsibility.

In 2020, Prince Harry took a bold and unprecedented step by leaving behind his royal duties and moving to Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle, breaking free from the constraints of tradition. Instead of straddling the fence of two competing lifestyles, Harry burned his boats and fully committed to the independent path that he and Meghan had chosen together. Despite intense media criticism and family tension, Harry’s high-profile decision made it clear that his future with Meghan was his top priority.

Bottom line: Full commitment is the key to success

There’s no such thing as absolute certainty. Safety nets and escape routes can protect us from pain and injury, but can also reduce the effort, focus and commitment we invest in a process. If you want to go all-in on the risks that yield the greatest rewards, you MUST burn the boats. Cut off escape routes, commit fully and back yourself into a corner. With nowhere to run, you’ll be forced to find the motivation and dedicate your energy to succeeding on your chosen path. And when success is your only option, succeed you will.

Photo by insta_photos/Shutterstock