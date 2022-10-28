Take that Big Risk with Frank O’Connell

Our greatest breakthroughs often lie on the other side of risk. Author and former president of Reebok Brands and HBO Video Frank O’Connell joins Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada to share the importance of putting yourself in uncomfortable positions, being bold and taking risks. O’Connell also discusses his own strategic moves throughout his career and how you can maximize yourself to live life to the fullest.

Risks are central not just to O’Connell’s career, but those of others as well. The title of his book, Jump First, Think Fast, comes from O’Connell’s belief that you cannot grow in life or in business unless you are willing to take risks. Those same risks—and the agility to make plans and strategic shifts quickly—have propelled him to where he is today. O’Connell and Ahumada continue on to discuss the importance of understanding your consumers, the benefits of college and O’Connell’s process when taking on a new company.

