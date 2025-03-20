5 Tips for Successful Sales on Facebook Marketplace

When my mom sold the house I grew up in, she sold everything. For months leading up to her move, she kept telling me about all the sales she was having. One day, she mentioned she’d sold 20 empty pickle jars for $20. I couldn’t believe it! I thought, “If she can sell used pickle jars for $20, I definitely need to start selling my stuff too.”

That moment marked the start of my journey into selling unwanted items. I began by listing things on Craigslist but eventually switched to Facebook Marketplace after a friend recommended it. My mom wasn’t the only great salesperson—one of my friends was too. I asked them countless questions and picked up some valuable tips. (I still occasionally consult them for advice on pricing items or writing a listing.)

Now, with over $5,000 in sales under my belt, I consider myself an expert. If you’re thinking about downsizing like my mom or just want to get rid of some extra stuff around the house, here are some tips to help you sell your items and boost your profits.

1. Give yourself time

If you’re planning to downsize in a year or more, starting to sell your items now can help you maximize your profits. Some items take time to sell, and if you’re not in a rush to get rid of them, you won’t feel pressured to lower your price or even give it away for free. One item I sold—a pirate sign—took almost a year to sell. But I received the full price of $40 by waiting and it probably helped that it was near Halloween.

2. Photos make a difference

Naturally, you’ll want to include pictures of your item for sale. When photographing it, check that there isn’t anything in the background so your item is highlighted. Also, make sure it’s clean and well-presented with good lighting. I usually post two or three photos of the item with different angles (front, back and side).

3. Pick your price correctly

One of the most challenging parts of selling items is figuring out the right price. Price it too high, and no one will buy it. Price it too low, and you won’t earn as much as you could have. Plus, pricing too low can lead to a flood of interested buyers, which can be overwhelming and time-consuming to manage.

My rule of thumb is to price items at 50% of what I originally paid for them. After I determine that price, I search Marketplace for similar items to see what others are asking. I also look up the item online to check its current value. Occasionally, the value of an item will have increased since I bought it. In those cases, I base my price on 50% of the current value instead.

Some buyers will accept the full asking price, while others may try to negotiate for a lower one. If you’re not open to negotiation, you can state in your listing that the price is firm. However, some buyers may ignore this and still make lower offers.

When I’ve just listed an item, I usually respond to lower offers by saying, “I appreciate your interest, but I’m not lowering the price at this time.” Even if an item has been listed for over a year—like my pirate sign—I might still stick to my asking price.

Deciding whether to negotiate depends on factors like whether getting rid of an item is more important than getting your full asking price.

4. Stick to your guns

Most buyers don’t try to negotiate after agreeing to purchase and pick up an item. However, I’ve been caught off guard before. Once, while answering questions about an item, a buyer unexpectedly asked for a discount. For some reason, I said yes, and I’ve regretted it ever since. I think I wasn’t prepared for the negotiation. So, always be ready for a buyer who might try to haggle—even at the last minute.

It’s important to remember that this is a business transaction, so you shouldn’t feel bad about sticking to your price or accepting a higher offer when you have multiple bids. Also, I always try to stay professional with buyers, even when they annoy me—for example, by offering less after I’ve clearly stated the price is firm or asking about the size when it’s already listed.

Sometimes, buyers might ask for an item for free, claiming they’re donating it to charity or going through hard times. While you can choose to offer it for free if you want, don’t feel obligated—this is still a business deal, and it’s OK to prioritize your own needs.

5. Play it safe

Although I haven’t personally experienced any safety issues with buyers, I’ve heard some concerning stories from others. To stay safe, I never give out my cellphone number—all communication is done through Facebook Messenger. I also make a habit of checking a buyer’s Facebook profile before agreeing to meet with them. This helps me confirm they’re real. You can usually tell by looking at details like their number of friends, photos and when their account was created (this is listed on their profile). You can also search current online scams to make sure you are not being targeted.

Typically I only accept cash but I have also accepted Venmo if we have mutual friends or the buyer appears to be a trustworthy person. Sometimes I use this option if the buyer wants to pay me upfront, and I’ll leave the item in a safe location by my garage.

Beyond earning money and promoting eco-friendliness, I love the idea of giving my unwanted items a second life. As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

