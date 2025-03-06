Every summer our family of five likes to travel. Last year, we wanted to venture to Paris but between the high cost of airfare and the Summer Olympics, it just wasn’t feasible. Instead, we opted to go to the Caribbean Island of St. Martin on a direct flight from Boston Logan International Airport.

This unique island comprises two countries with open borders, so there are no checkpoints when crossing over into each one. Saint-Martin is an overseas collectivity of France while Sint Maarten is a constituent country of the kingdom of the Netherlands. No matter which side of the island you’re on, you feel like you are in Europe with a Caribbean twist.

Tourism to the island has been growing for a number of years in part due to the Dutch-French duality experience, according to travel advice site TravelAge West. A St. Martin newspaper reported that the island saw a 7% growth in cruise tourism at the start of 2024.

We stayed at the new JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort and Spa for a week on the Dutch side of the island, but it was only a five-minute drive to the French side. The plunge pool outside our room was our favorite feature of our stay. As we cooled off in the pool, we appreciated the ocean views of two islands, reminiscent of the landscapes you’d see in Italy or Greece. If I wanted a larger place to swim, I could walk just a few steps to take a dip in the ocean—by far the closest my hotel room has ever been to the water.

While we were there, we rented a car so that we could experience both sides of the island. Driving was a bit tricky with all the speed bumps and winding roads, but it was definitely worth it. Typically we use public transportation or walk when we travel, but neither was an option due to the lack of public transit, large hills and few sidewalks. We couldn’t even walk to the resort next door and a cab ride would’ve cost $50 round trip. We were able to explore the entire island (both countries)—beaches, restaurants, historic forts and more—which wouldn’t have been possible without a car.

The French side: Saint-Martin

On the French side, the official language is French. However, most people also spoke English and did so with us once they realized we were Americans. The street signs and menus were also written in French but often had English underneath. The official currency is the euro but U.S. dollars are accepted at most places.

Eat crepes in a French café

One of the most French experiences we had—and my favorite experience overall—was eating breakfast at an outdoor café located in the Saint-Martin capital Marigot. My daughter loves crepes so I researched the best crepes in Saint-Martin and found Ti Breizh. Our waitress, who was also the owner, warmly greeted us with a “Bonjour.” She seemed to know the other customers, chatting with them in French as they read the newspaper while eating their crepes. We ate our délicieux meal while people-watching the passersby.

Take a ferry to Îlet de Pinel

For a French experience similar to the French Riveria, take the five-minute ferry to Pinel Island, or Îlet de Pinel. We rented chairs and an umbrella for the day. Besides catching some rays on the beach, you can also hike a trail to view the other side of the island. We dined in the Karibuni restaurant for lunch while listening to the employees speak French and watching the boats pass by in the harbor. C’est magnifique!

The Dutch side: Sint Maarten

On the Dutch side, Dutch is the official language but most people spoke English. During our stay on the island as a whole, we heard more French than Dutch spoken mostly due to people speaking English on the Dutch side. The official currency is the Netherlands Antillean guilder, but the U.S. dollar is accepted at most places.

Karaoke at the Oyster Bay Beach Resort

Next to our hotel was the Oyster Bay Beach Resort. We ate dinner there one night and then ventured over to the bar area to watch other guests perform karaoke. The whole experience—the singing, the ocean views and the cobblestone patio—reminded us of the musical theater production of Mama Mia, just with slightly less seasoned singers. It may not have been a Dutch experience, but there was definitely a Greek vibe to our adventures that night.

Dutch Blonde Beach Bar and Restaurant

Located in the Sint Maarten capital Philipsburg is the Dutch Blonde Beach Bar and Restaurant, which has a windmill like those the Netherlands is famous for, just a little smaller and less functional. You can dine on Dutch cuisine like pannenkoeken while viewing the beautiful Caribbean ocean.

Ready to pack your bags?

Even though we didn’t get to go to Paris, our trip to Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin was incredible and allowed us to experience a variety of European-like countries in addition to the Caribbean. We hope to return one day, so bon voyage or fijne reis—depending on which side of the island you’re on!

Photo courtesy of FredP/Shutterstock