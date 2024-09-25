days
Future of Work

The Gig Economy Is A Game-Changer

BYAmy Somerville
UPDATED: September 13, 2024
PUBLISHED: September 25, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Amy Somerville

It has been exciting to participate in and observe how the gig economy is reshaping the multimedia industry. At the intersection of technology and creativity, the gig economy is not just a trend; it has fundamentally changed how we think about work, talent and business.

Gone are the days when content writers, graphic designers, video editors and photographers were confined to traditional employment. Today, freelancers in the multimedia space are thriving. Free from location constraints and formal employment contracts, they can bid on and manage multiple projects for diverse clients no matter where they are in the world.

Professionals who thrive on creativity and unique projects can build their portfolios in new and innovative ways. Those who prefer flexibility and balance can be selective about the projects they accept. Meanwhile, professionals who seek robust revenue streams can choose to serve multiple clients simultaneously. The gig economy has provided professionals in the multimedia space the freedom to define their own paths to success.

For businesses, the gig economy is a game-changer. At SUCCESS®, we employ hundreds of freelancers and contractors each year. We get to work with a wider talent pool of specialists who live abroad, work virtually and bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. Having a good mix of employees and freelancers allows us to scale up for important initiatives and scale back when necessary. For a company that operates on intentional cycles and deadlines, leveraging the gig economy has also provided significant cost efficiencies.

This symbiotic relationship drives creativity, efficiency and growth, ensuring that both talented professionals and businesses can thrive.

Until next time,

Amy Somerville
CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises

This article originally appeared in the September 2024 issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by Mike D’Avello.

Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises

Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises, is a mission-driven leader with demonstrated success in developing highly effective teams, delivering dynamic learning strategies, and building engaged communities. She is a passionate community-builder, gathering like-minded, successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople to share best practices for success. She lives her life intentionally and is driven daily by the acronym L.I.V.E.: LEAD, INSPIRE, VALUE, EMPATHIZE. Follow Amy onInstagram,FacebookandLinkedIn.

