Meet Tana: The AI Tool That Listens, Learns and Organizes Your Workday

Meet Tana, the next-generation AI solution that promises to take the hassle out of your work life and tend to your business needs. Tana is an all-in-one productivity tool designed to streamline your online work by capturing, organizing and transforming information into clear, personalized outcomes—no coffee breaks required. A future is coming where every knowledge worker has a tool like Tana, and CEO Tarjei Vassbotn tells buyers the product will evolve, train itself and better understand their needs over time. But how does it actually work?

What is Tana and how can it improve your workflow?

At its core, Tana functions as an intelligent data capturer, converting your daily conversations, notes and online meetings into actionable tasks. It automatically creates to-do lists, updates spreadsheets and even manages web pages, all while ensuring that your information is interconnected. With integrated AI designed to recognize patterns and recommend the next steps within your workflow, Tana enhances both personal and team productivity. You remain fully in control, with the software designed to adapt to your needs, not the other way around.

“Everything that you do, whether it’s talking to your phone or having a meeting or writing your own notes, it is all automatically organized and connected together so that our AI can work,” Vassbotn told Tech Crunch this week. He says the app is integrated into a larger knowledge graph project, with its AI, supported by Anthropic, Grok and OpenAI, continuously refining its ability to spot patterns in task prompts as it interacts with more data.

Tana’s paid plans offer AI-powered meeting assistants and more

In June 2024, Tana transitioned from Early Access to its Open Beta, unveiling its premium features under a paid plan. The paid plans included on Tana’s website, Tana Plus and Tana Pro, include a variety of features. Tana Plus offers Google Calendar integration, powerful AI and meeting tools, whereas Tana Pro adds on builder and creator tools as well. Another offering is Tana Publish, a tool that streamlines the formatting and organization of reports, presentations and blog posts for effortless sharing. Tana Plus is currently priced for monthly billing at $10 per month and Tana Pro is $18 per month.

Tana’s most dynamic features work seamlessly with its Supertags system. Adding a Supertag to a note is a quick, effortless way to transform it into structured data in seconds. Supertags act as dynamic templates with custom fields, relationships and views. They can inherit from each other and be combined, allowing you to model everything from tasks and projects to CRMs and knowledge bases. This versatility turns Tana into an everything app that’s suited to you and adaptable to any workflow you create.

Track your finances, set goals and never miss an event

The AI-integrated service is particularly tailored for solo entrepreneurs and small businesses, offering a cost-effective solution to limited staff, growing workloads and organizational challenges. With Tana’s finance tools, you can easily track your income and expenses, set up workflows that make sense for your business and keep digital copies of receipts without the clutter. Plus, you can break down your costs into categories so your money never feels like a mystery. For those pursuing big dreams, Tana lets you set goals—quarterly, yearly or even longer term—helping you stay focused on what drives every decision you make.

It’s a particularly monumental time for Tana as the company secured $14 million in Series A funding this month, bringing its total to $25 million. The round was led by Tola Capital, with additional participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Northzone, Alliance VC and Firstminute Capital. After completing a successful nine-month closed beta involving 30,000 users, the company has grown a Slack community of 24,000+ active members and is ready to confidently enter the open market.

Photo courtesy of Tana

Tana’s interface carries forward the legacy of Google Wave

Tana’s leadership team comprises distinguished tech veterans, including two co-founders with senior Google experience—among them Grim Iversen, a key figure in the development of Google Wave. Platforms like Google Wave laid the groundwork for today’s online work collaboration tools, pioneering real-time assistance and digital communication. Although Wave failed to keep pace with evolving market demands and was discontinued in 2012, Iversen’s early ideas are now being reimagined through an AI-driven interface.

Tana enters a competitive market, taking on ambitious startups such as Obsidian, Notion and Capacities, all battling for dominance in the online knowledge management and productivity sector. While these tools might seem nearly identical on the surface, with AI integration rapidly narrowing the feature gap, it’s the small details that could tip the scales. Digital nomadism, remote work and startup growth are only increasing the demand for tools like Tana, which push the limits of AI and online organization. Every platform will find its audience, but it’s important to focus on what’s crucial to your campaign and where you really need support.

Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock