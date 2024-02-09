Super Bowl Promotions and Preparations: How 8 Small Businesses Are Bracing for the Big Game

They are coming: Taylor, Travis and about a zillion other people are headed to Las Vegas to witness the festivities for Super Bowl LVIII—and small businesses across the city are hoping to capture the economic boost through Super Bowl promotions and preparations.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, otherwise known as Visit Las Vegas, the Big Game’s projected economic impact on the city is more than $600 million. The organization is also forecasting 330,000 visitors to the city throughout Super Bowl week, and at least 5,000 full- and part-time jobs have been generated for the event.

Everyone from security companies to donut shops are preparing as quickly as possible. Some, like Alexandra Lourdes, have even taken to TikTok to show the madness, making a Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers donut, as well as a lavender-themed one for Taylor herself.

Here’s how established Las Vegas businesses are looking to gain a portion of that $600 million.

1. Chronicling history

Company: Storyville Road

Who they are: Woman and minority-owned video production company based in Las Vegas

How they’re preparing: Storyville Road is an approved supplier of Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect Program and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. Over the past several months, the company has been in charge of capturing and editing video to showcase Super Bowl-related events throughout the city.

“Our team is booked at back-to-back events,” says Christine Maddella, managing partner and owner. “We have organizational and logistical plans to move our crews and equipment to each event smoothly and efficiently. It certainly feels hectic and at times overwhelming, but our team has to remind each other to stop and take moments of gratitude to soak it all in and realize what we’re doing is really cool. When we started Storyville Road, we couldn’t even dream of the opportunities we’re being afforded right now.”

2. The party has arrived

Company: Balloons With A Twist

Who they are: A premier party planning company serving the Las Vegas area

How they’re preparing: The company will be doing pre-builds and installations in the days leading up to the game on Sunday, specifically for corporate events, hotels and casinos.

“The perk of having the game here locally is that we are probably twice as busy as we usually are for Super Bowl week,” says Michele Rothstein, CEO of the company. “The con is getting around town will be much more chaotic. But we are ecstatic and ready for the challenge!”

3. Safety first

Company: Boss Security Screens

Who they are: The company offers window security screens to help protect homes and businesses from burglaries in the Las Vegas area.

How they’re preparing: With the influx of people to the area, the company is having to postpone certain aspects of the business, as moving throughout the Las Vegas area is difficult.

“For home service businesses like mine, it can be an operational nightmare,” says James Kerr, founder and CEO. “We can’t do business as usual. Sales slow and clients’ patience is tested. We postpone the in-person estimates and the service calls. And we hold off on business travel to Phoenix and Los Angeles. We basically hold our breath until it’s all over.”

4. Stadium snacks call for heavy-duty…wipes

Company: DUDE Wipes

Who they are: A manufacturer of on-the-go sanitary wipes marketed toward men. They are well-known for their humorous marketing related to their product.

How they’re preparing: The company has opted to purchase several billboards in the Las Vegas area ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

“Our brand is all about fun and cheeky humor (pun intended),” says Ryan Meegan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at DUDE Wipes. “We use humorous content to peak customers’ interest in our brand and then within that same content educate them on why DUDE Wipes are superior to toilet paper. We’ve always been extremely scrappy when it comes to marketing and billboards are a fun, cost-effective way for us to deliver our style of messaging to thousands—hopefully millions—of people with the Super Bowl.”

Company: Minus5º ICE BAR at Mandalay Bay

Who they are: A Las Vegas attraction where the entire bar is made of ice, including the tables, chairs, walls and glasses

How they’re preparing: Each of the city’s ICE BARs will have a football-related ice sculpture, along with specialty drinks for guests, including a grab-and-go daiquiri bar in front of Mandalay Bay.

“Parking logistics are absolutely crazy, especially since Mandalay Bay is directly across from Allegiant Stadium,” says owner Noel Bowman. “Getting the messaging out to all employees about where to park (two casinos over) and having to be shuttled to work is a daunting task.

The casino has done a terrific job communicating all things for such a large campus. Our staff is fired up and ready to show the world how we do it here in Vegas!”

6. Let’s get cooking

Company: Ferraro’s Ristorante

Who they are: An authentic Italian restaurant located in Las Vegas

How they’re preparing: Ferraro’s has extended its hours for the weekend to accommodate an influx of guests and are expecting it to be a busy time with an increase in Super Bowl sales for the establishment.

“Ferraro’s has seen a huge difference in how the city has embraced this event and welcomed both locals and visitors in comparison to F1, which took place in November,” says executive chef Mimmo Ferraro. “Let the party weekend begin! Based on our current reservations for the weekend—we are almost completely booked out—we are expecting one of our biggest weekends in a while. With Super Bowl weekend, guests understand there will be traffic but are relieved there are no road closures for this event.”

7. Increasing access to safe foods for all tourists

Company: Starburst Parlor Keto Bakery

Who they are: 100% gluten- and sugar-free bakery, coffee and ice cream parlor and pizzeria in Las Vegas

How they’re preparing: The bakery started Super Bowl promotions on their social media channels weeks ago to encourage people to pre-order their Super Bowl goodies, including pizzas and their special house-made hotdog buns with Polish sausages baked inside. They are also planning to prepare three times the amount of pizza crusts for the weekend and will have their Keto ATM vending machine extra stocked at a local private gym for those looking to grab goodies for Super Bowl celebrations.

“The opportunity for our family to serve guests from around the world making a special trip to Vegas for the game weekend is huge,” says Jill Shlesinger, owner of the bakery. “There are no hotel properties or stadiums in the city that have an exclusive celiac-safe, wheat-free kitchen, so guests take advantage of TikTok, Instagram and the Find Me Gluten Free app while traveling to find safe places to eat like ours.”

8. Doing the heavy lifting

Company: Bags to Go

Who they are: The company provides luggage storage and baggage delivery services for visitors to the Las Vegas strip.

How they’re preparing: The company recently updated their communication system through Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program in preparation for the Big Game to allow for constant contact between employees and drivers. The company will also be open 24 hours over Super Bowl weekend for travelers needing to store luggage during the game.

“Because here in Vegas the game is early on West Coast time, they’ll check out of their B&B and every place earlier, they’ll come drop their bags, and later on they’ll go to the airport,” says president and COO Keith Wiater. Wiater hopes the updated system will keep Bags to Go extremely busy for the big game.

