In the world of finance and entrepreneurship, Shawn Brady advocates financial wellness with a holistic approach to money and personal growth. He says he became an entrepreneur at the early age of 15 when he started his first business—a real estate sign company.

“I’ve always had a knack for spotting opportunities,” Brady says. He believes this early venture taught him valuable lessons about resilience, adaptability and the importance of questioning the status quo—lessons he has drawn upon while building his career and offering insights into financial mindfulness and personal development.

The entrepreneur’s philosophy is grounded in the idea of awakening—a concept that resonates with those who have felt trapped in a cycle of financial stress. “Most people are unaware that they have a conscious choice regarding money,” Brady says. “They operate on autopilot, guided by unconscious beliefs formed in childhood, and these beliefs dictate their relationship with money.”

This unconscious relationship with money is often the root cause of financial struggles, according to Brady. “If you were to tell me you want a million dollars liquid in the bank, I would ask you why,” he explains. “Most people can’t answer that question without going to a place of fear or defense.”

For Brady, the key isn’t just in having money but also in understanding why you want it. He recalls a common scenario where people express the desire for financial freedom. “They say they want a million dollars in the bank to feel free, worthy and at peace,” the entrepreneur says. “But then they realize that these feelings aren’t tied to the money itself but to their perception of what the money represents.”

This realization is the first step toward breaking free from unconscious financial patterns, he adds. Brady believes that financial wellness isn’t just about following a budget or investing wisely; it’s about changing how you feel about money and purposefully choosing to feel peace when making financial decisions.

This practice of mindfulness is a cornerstone of Brady’s holistic approach to financial coaching, which he feels sets him apart from others who specialize in this area. By changing the way we feel about money, we can change our financial reality, he says.

The entrepreneur strives to empower others who want to achieve financial success by helping them become aware of their unconscious patterns regarding money and enabling them to take control. “When your relationship with money changes, all of a sudden, these old patterns break away,” Brady says. “You find you are making the same amount, but there is an abundance there.”

He sees financial freedom as something that’s within reach for everyone, but it requires more than just financial literacy. There needs to be a shift in mindset—a conscious choice to view money not as a source of stress but as a tool for creating the life you desire.

The entrepreneur says his approach is grounded in both practical principles and personal growth, offering a perspective on achieving not only financial success but also financial peace. “To shift life and create something completely different is so simple. It’s almost silly. It’s so simple,” Brady adds. “But it’s really, really hard. Really hard. And that in itself is a choice.”