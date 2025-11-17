For 20 years, the Little Schools have fostered a philosophy of early childhood education rooted in play, exploration and intentional engagement. But behind this philosophy is an equally intentional approach to building the team that brings it to life. A school is only as strong as the educators who shape it. At the Little Schools, every hire, training session and cultural practice is designed to support the mission of shaping conscious, creative, and independent individuals.

Attracting Invested Educators

At the Little Schools, attracting the right educators is more than just filling positions; it’s about finding individuals who resonate with the school’s philosophy. Prospective teachers often approach the Little Schools after encountering it through word of mouth, social media or direct experiences with the children and families.

“They’ll say, ‘I really like your philosophy. I love the way the teachers engage with kids. I love the indoor-outdoor concept. I love the open-ended art and the way you facilitate play,’” says Holly Gold, founder of The Little Schools. This natural alignment is with the school’s mission. Rather than simply a job listing, it ensures that new hires are already invested in the approach, seeing their work as part of a greater purpose.

The focus of this school is on hiring individuals who have an innate passion for working with children. “Often, less experience is better because if someone is too set in stone from a different kind of environment, it’s harder to adapt to our approach,” Holly explains. “What we’re looking for is that combination of a natural love of children and something you can’t always put into words but you see immediately.”

Valuing Our Teachers’ Worth

Rather than simply following a standard curriculum, the school’s educators are encouraged to bring their own passions into the classroom, whether that’s music, movement, storytelling or art. This personal engagement creates an enriching environment where both teachers and children thrive.

Compensation is not an afterthought at the school; it’s integrated into the philosophy of respect, recognition and sustainability. The school prioritizes paying the highest wages within the industry, offering full health benefits, paid time off and 401(k) matching.

Holly emphasizes that compensation isn’t related to how much money they make but how an organization values its people: “We believe in mutual respect. We think about our staff’s needs the same way we expect them to think about the needs of the children. You’re not just a worker; you’re a whole person, giving so much of your energy to making the world a better place.”

Shifting Perspectives to Raise Future Generations

Many enter the teaching field with traditional ideas about education, such as structured lessons, adult-led activities and direct instruction. However, at the Little Schools, the approach is different. Instead of telling these mixed-aged groups of children what to do, educators learn to guide independent thinking. “There’s a larger cultural norm where adults tend to give children answers rather than letting them explore,” Holly says. “We help our staff unlearn that and see the power in listening to children and paying attention to their unique interests and talents.”

This shift in perspective also extends to parents, who gradually adopt the same philosophy, transforming how they engage with their children. It’s a movement beyond just one school; it’s a shift toward a deeper, more thoughtful way of raising future generations.

Retention at this community-based preschool isn’t about keeping teachers in place but helping them grow. The environment encourages educators to contribute meaningfully, knowing that their impact extends far beyond the Little Schools. “The biggest reason people stay isn’t just salary or benefits—it’s feeling really good about the impact they’re having on children’s lives,” Holly explains.

Teachers see the fruits of their labor daily through the relationships they build with children, the small moments of discovery and each student’s evolving independence. Holly shares, “A child remembering you years later as the person who influenced how they see the world feels more rewarding than a plaque on the wall.”

Our Educators Help Define Us

As the Little Schools continue to expand, adding new programs for children and strengthening community ties, one thing remains constant: their commitment to intentionality. Just as every interaction with a child is designed with purpose, so too is every decision made to recruit, train and nurture the educators who make the Little Schools what they are. Because at the end of the day, creating the best little school in the neighborhood starts with creating the best team.