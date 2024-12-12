Rivian’s Next-Generation Charging Site Offers a Glimpse Into the Future of EV Travel

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is pioneering a new future for electric vehicle charging. To address the long waits and pit stops still on the horizon, Rivian wants you to feel at home while you wait as your vehicle charges, unveiling its state-of-the-art charging location in Joshua Tree, California, that accommodates all EVs.

What is the Rivian Adventure Network?

Rivian first announced its ambitious Rivian Adventure Network back in 2021—a nationwide fast-charging initiative inspired by Tesla’s Supercharger project. The network, which will span over 90 locations, is expanding its reach and is set to continue developing its brand-new charging technology across the United States.

At Rivian’s charging stations in major destinations like Yosemite and Joshua Tree, drivers can expect more than just a place to recharge. These locations are being transformed into spaces of remarkable recreation and retreat, featuring lounges, food stores and even test-driving classes. These spaces are air-conditioned, family-friendly and make time fly by.

The newly opened Joshua Tree charging outpost, which started welcoming visitors last week, is designed to support all-electric vehicles and will be upgraded with native J3400 connectors in the future. Like many locations in Rivian’s network, this one joins several carefully chosen sites where the brand aims to connect with its adventure and lifestyle audience.

Similar locations are planned for Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York.

Rivian owners can charge their vehicles at a rate of 46 cents per kWh by using the app or tapping their credit card at the charger. Non-Rivian drivers, however, will pay a higher rate of 60 cents per kWh. Your smartphone puts you at the helm of the whole charging process. The Rivian Adventure Network redefines long-distance travel, enabling EV owners to safely venture off the beaten path for the first time.

U.S. consumers are concerned about EV charging access

The push for innovation in the EV space has never been more urgent, with major investments from companies like Ford’s $50 billion commitment and Volkswagen’s nearly $200 billion outlay also helping to drive the industry to meet expected future demand. Yet, despite this push, consumers remain cautious due to concerns about inadequate charging infrastructure nationwide.

While many EV owners have the opportunity to install home chargers, the real hurdle lies in ensuring enough public stations for long-distance and interstate travel. A poll in 2023 revealed 47% of U.S. adults are unlikely to choose an EV next, with nearly 80% pointing to a lack of charging infrastructure as the main reason. Rivian, among others, hopes to step in and solve this issue, recognizing that the future of electric mobility depends on making charging as seamless and convenient as driving itself.

To persuade millions of Americans on the brink of choosing an EV for the first time, improving visibility and access to charging points is the obvious next step. McKinsey projects that the United States will need 28 million chargers by 2030 to meet EV demand, and we are still far from that goal.

The most significant issue is observed in rural communities, where the demand for charging infrastructure is glaringly evident. Vast areas of the South and Midwest are EV “dead zones” and are practically unfit for regular electric vehicle use, let alone long-distance journeys. More developed tech regions like Silicon Valley and New York enjoy an abundance of future-proofed infrastructure. This disparity is hurting the growth of Rivian, Tesla and others who are frightened of the electric era’s shortcomings.

Photo courtesy of Rivian

Rivian’s charging station model could be the solution

The lack of demand for EV vehicles, including Rivian’s own, has also forced charging stations into a position where they generate little profit and often incur losses, according to Alan Jenn, an assistant professor at the University of California in an interview with The Washington Post—but there is a solution.

“Charging stations can borrow the business model that has made gas stations ubiquitous,” according to Jenn. By selling fuel at a loss and focusing on profits from snacks and essentials, charging stations can tap into an overlooked source of revenue and enhance their appeal. Until now, electric charging stations, still in early development and implementation, have rarely been standout attractions, more often appearing as a feature of gas stations or a standalone plot. Rivian is paving a new path.

“You can’t survive on just selling electrons, even with much higher utilization of chargers than we’re seeing today,” Jenn adds. Innovating the charging experience and offering new, attractive features is a crucial solution to drive growth, though of course, only one part of the puzzle. After all, who says a bit more time on the road can’t be a welcome addition to the adventure?

Photos courtesy of Rivian