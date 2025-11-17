Over the past several decades, Ray Sheehan has made several contributions to the marketing industry. Since transitioning from entertainment to experiential marketing, he has dedicated his career to helping retail partners in the Philadelphia community and beyond through Old City Media, his experiential marketing firm.

When reflecting on his journey, Sheehan feels that it demonstrates the evolving nature of marketing and his ability to adapt. He worked in TV production for 20th Century Fox earlier in his career in the entertainment industry. However, in the early 2020s, Sheehan faced a major setback when a concert he produced lost over a million dollars. This challenge, however, became a turning point, prompting him to shift focus and adapt his business, Old City Media, to thrive in a changing world.

The rise of Old City Media

Based in Philadelphia, Old City Media has shifted from focusing on local events to helping brands internationally in experiential marketing. The GIFT Program, a community-driven initiative that helps small businesses build stronger connections through experiential marketing, played an instrumental role in Sheehan and Old City Media’s ascent. It allowed them to engage with clients in new, impactful ways during a challenging time, and its impact on connecting brands with high-traffic retailers through creative and interactive experiences was immense.

The company has since accomplished notable achievements, such as producing over 50,000 events and earning awards like the Media Innovator Awards’ “Most Innovative Experiential Marketing Agency” in 2023.

Sheehan says what makes Old City Media stand out among its contemporaries is its unique and direct approach to marketing and retail partnerships. He has seen how face-to-face customer engagement can drive brand awareness and sales in competitive markets.

Old City Media helps retail partners find creative ways to monetize their properties with additional revenue streams. For example, the company has worked with retailers to monetize their open spaces through events while having them maintain complete control over brand partnerships.

Sheehan and his team develop problem-solving marketing and sales strategies to help businesses increase brand awareness, connecting national brands with popular retailers. The founder says that everything they do is performance-based, so businesses aren’t locked into any long-term contracts.

Leadership and global expansion

His leadership was tested during challenging times like the pandemic, but in pivoting from traditional marketing strategies to more innovative, digital-first experiences, he says Old City Media emerged stronger than ever. This indicates Sheehan’s ability to remain flexible and adapt in the face of change; he embraces new ideas and technologies to stay ahead of industry trends.

Sheehan is also committed to giving back through charitable initiatives, such as the Bike & Toy Drive Initiative, which is tied to his business and demonstrates that success and philanthropy can coexist. To him, it’s community members themselves—and his face-to-face interactions with them—that have made him successful. So, he wants to return the favor.

Ray Sheehan says he has a vision of expanding Old City Media’s presence globally, focusing on retail and grocery experiential marketing. His long-term vision for his company is to effectively blend experiential marketing with technological advancements as they occur and continue to shape the industry around them.