Someone asks how business is going. You have just closed the best quarter of your career. What comes out of your mouth is, “Can’t complain. Staying busy.”

Nothing you said was false. It also wasn’t the answer. In about half a second, you took a result you worked years for, sanded it down to the size of the room, and handed over the sanded version. Nobody asked you to do it. If you downplay your success this way—on team calls, at dinner, in the group chat—you are running a pattern I see constantly in the high-performers I coach, and it costs more than you think.

Shrinking the Win Is a Strategy, Not a Personality Trait

The first thing to understand is that minimizing isn’t modesty, and it isn’t humility. It’s a protective strategy, executed so fast it feels like your personality.

Researchers have studied this in the field. In a 2009 study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology , Stephanie Henagan and Arthur Bedeian surveyed 118 award-winning real estate agents—literally the people being honored at their firms’ annual ceremonies—along with co-workers who rated their behavior. The behaviors they measured tell you everything: modest self-presentation (talking down your own achievements), avoidance (changing the subject when the award comes up), and something the researchers call “socially motivated underachievement”—producing less on purpose to manage how others feel about you.

Read that last one again. There is a published research term for deliberately earning less so the people around you stay comfortable.

Here’s the move I give my coaching clients: start by catching the edit, not fixing it. For one week, every time someone asks about your work, notice the gap between the true answer and the answer you gave. Don’t change anything yet. You can’t release a pattern you haven’t seen clearly.

The Downgrade Doesn’t Buy the Safety You Think It Does

The logic underneath downplaying is simple: If I shrink the win, people will like me more. But disguising a win doesn’t work that way.

Ovul Sezer, Francesca Gino, and Michael Norton of Harvard Business School ran a series of studies on “humblebragging,” wrapping a brag in a complaint or false modesty. Observers consistently rated these disguised braggers as less likable and less competent than people who simply stated their success outright. In one field experiment, 85.7% of participants agreed to sign a petition for someone who bragged directly, versus 64.9% for someone who dressed the brag up as a complaint. The researchers traced the effect to perceived sincerity: people read the disguise as insincere, and they penalize it.





That’s the uncomfortable truth about “Can’t complain”: The people who matter can usually see through it. They register both the win and the hiding, and the hiding reads as insincerity. You paid the social cost of success and got none of the connection that honesty would have bought.

The practical shift: When you win, say the real thing in one plain sentence. Not inflated, not sanded. “We had our best quarter ever. I’m proud of it.” Then stop talking. The silence after a true sentence feels dangerous for about three seconds. Let it sit.

What the Constant Edit Costs You

Work with enough executives and top producers and you see the compounding bill for chronic minimizing.

You become invisible to opportunity. The mentor, the investor, and the promotion committee can only respond to the signal you give them. If your signal is permanently set to “fine, staying busy,” you are indistinguishable from someone who is actually just fine.

You train your team to hide their numbers. If the leader downplays, everyone downplays, and now nobody in the organization can tell what’s working. Honest reporting starts with the person at the top saying real numbers out loud.

You quietly cap your own output. That’s the sharpest edge of the real estate agent research—when managing other people’s comfort becomes the job, producing less becomes a tool for doing that job well. The ceiling isn’t the market. The ceiling is the room you’re trying not to outgrow. This is a close cousin of the comparison trap, which I wrote about in Why You Can’t Stop Comparing Yourself to Others at Work —both patterns hand your performance ceiling to the people around you.

Say the Real Number: A Script That Isn’t Bragging

The fear underneath all this is that stating your success equals arrogance. So here is the distinction I teach coaches in training: bragging is a comparison; truth is a report.

“I’m the best in this office” is a comparison. “I closed 40 deals this year” is a report. The first one puts you above someone. The second one just describes reality. You can state any true result without ranking yourself against a single person in the room.

The script has three parts. State the result in plain numbers. Attach one true sentence about the work: “It took two years of unglamorous follow-up.” Then, if you want to open the door for the other person, ask a real question: “What’s working in your world right now?” You’ve told the truth, honored the effort, and invited connection—no comparison anywhere in it.

Next time someone asks how business is going, run the experiment. Say the real answer once, plainly, and watch what actually happens instead of what the half-second scan predicted. In my experience coaching high-performers through this, the catastrophe almost never shows up. What shows up is respect, better referrals, and a strange new feeling of being actually known.

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