Therapeutic touch was first developed by pioneers Dolores Krieger, professor emerita at New York University Division of Nursing, and natural healer Dora Kunz. This method—among others, such as reiki, healing touch, and pranic healing—seeks to balance the body’s energy fields to foster self-healing.

Jennifer Taylor, CEO of Quantum-Touch, believes in the efficacy of energy healing after experiencing it herself. She says she discovered her ability to sense life force energy during her studies at the Maui Academy of Healing Arts in 2002—a revelation that led her to a career dedicated to energy healing.

The principle behind energy healing is life force energy—the animating current of life that binds the whole universe together. According to Taylor, energy healing posits that the body is an energetic matrix, with physical ailments often reflecting imbalances or blockages in this energy. By addressing these imbalances, practitioners can create an optimal environment for the body to heal itself. Techniques involve working with life force energy to remove these blockages, thus promoting physical and emotional healing.

“Our bodies can heal themselves given the right energetic conditions,” Taylor says. “Just as the body can recover from a juice fast, as seen in Joe Cross’ documentary Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead, it can also heal through energy balancing.”

Taylor emphasizes that energy healing is not about fixing another person but about facilitating the body’s natural healing process. But she sees the concept often dismissed, particularly among the scientific and medical communities, due to misconceptions and a rigid adherence to conventional science, which struggles to explain phenomena that don’t fit neatly into established frameworks.

Critics often label energy healing as pseudoscience, arguing that it lacks empirical evidence and clear mechanisms of action. However, there has been research on energy healing with statistically significant outcomes. For example, a study supported by the National Cancer Institute found that women with advanced breast cancer showed improvement in symptoms like shortness of breath after receiving reflexology treatments.

Taylor says energy healing is not a replacement for conventional medicine but a complementary practice. “If there is acute medical attention for conditions, such as broken bones, of course, one needs to visit the doctor,” she adds. For chronic issues in which people struggle to find relief, however, Taylor believes energy healing can often be part of their solution. She sees it as an avenue for individuals to take an active role in their healing process, fostering a sense of empowerment and control over their health. This shift in perspective can be life-changing, offering hope and resilience in the face of physical and emotional challenges.

“Humans are more powerful than they think they are,” Taylor says. “We’re just here to make people discover the extraordinary healing power from within, by offering them the tools and the knowledge to access their body’s full healing potential.”