Gabby Bernstein on Curing Yourself of Judgement

This episode is sponsored by Gusto.

How do you see someone for the first time if you’ve actually known him or her for years? According to New York Times best-selling author and self-proclaimed “spirit junkie” Gabby Bernstein, it’s possible, and it starts with curing yourself of judgment. Bernstein sits down with SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Josh Ellis to discuss her recently released book Judgment Detox and to help you find a personal mantra.

Takeaways:

Daily meditation not only helps maintain a sense of peace, but also works as a daily mental cleanse. "We go to sleep with all the chaotic stories from the day," Bernstein says. "I use my meditation practice to cleanse whatever was happening, whatever stories are on repeat, and I cleanse my thoughts."

Judgement often stems from our own insecurities. "When we judge others, we are often projecting out something we don't want to feel about ourselves or something we feel is missing about ourselves," Bernstein says.

But judgement is tricky because it occurs in cycles. When we judge someone, we feel an unconscious sense of guilt about placing that judgement upon somebody else, so then we judge ourselves for judging. "And in that place of discomfort and guilt, we don't want to stay there and feel that, so we project it back out again," Bernstein says.

Favorite quote from this episode:

"Each day I stay conscious of the thoughts that I bring to the table, of the actions I take, of the words I use and the practices that I apply in my life."

— Gabby Bernstein

You might also like:

Sponsors:

Thanks to Gusto for supporting SUCCESS Talks . To help support the show, Gusto is offering our listeners an exclusive, limited-time deal. Sign up today and you’ll get 3 months free once you run your first payroll. Just go to Gusto.com/Talks .

SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included every month in SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a weekly podcast. We feature fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran, and include key takeaways designed to help you put information into action.

Catch up on all individual episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks or download the monthly SUCCESS Talks Collection with your magazine subscription.