Grandparents Quotes to Show Your Love and Appreciation

Grandma and Grandpa. Nanny and Poppy. Mamaw and Papaw. Granny and Gramps. Nonna and Nonno. Grandparents take on many different names, depending on family traditions, culture and even a toddler’s pronunciation. Yet every one is a symbol of boundless love and support. Grandparents quotes put the beauty of the grandparent-grandkid relationship into words, plus, they provide us with a few ways to express our gratitude for everything they’ve given.

From the long-distance grandma and grandpa who send you love from afar to those who act as everyday caregivers, grandparents wear many different hats. As kids, we often adore them thanks to the hugs, treats and gifts. However, their contributions often reach far beyond the tangible. These wise family members are some of our first role models. They offer a unique perspective our parents or people closer to our age can’t. They also pass down values and insight.

Grandparents don’t just care for us when we’re sick or host us for holidays. They fill our lives with a sense of magic, as well as comfort and invaluable knowledge that we can continue to pass on for generations. These famous quotes about grandparents are a reminder of just how special grandmas and grandpas are. Love them dearly and be sure to tell them how much you appreciate them.

Meaningful Grandparents Quotes to Express Your Love and Appreciation

No matter what role they play during our childhood, we often admire our grandparents and don’t want to take them for granted. “Thankful for grandparents” quotes remind us what a privilege it is to grow up in the presence of grandmothers and grandfathers. These sayings can put into words what these special relationships mean. Share these great quotes about grandparents on their birthdays, on National Grandparents Day or just because—no need to wait for a holiday or special occasion to show your love!

“The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent.” —Sam Levenson, You Don’t Have to Be in Who’s Who to Know What’s What

“Grandparents are a treasure.” —Pope Francis

“I loved their home. Everything smelled older, worn but safe; the food aroma had baked itself into the furniture.” —Susan Strasberg, Bittersweet

“I feel like my grandparents and parents gave me a tremendous amount. And if I can pass some of that on, then I’ll be very happy.” —Caroline Kennedy

“Grandmas and grandpas are grand-angels.” —Terri Guillemets

“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.” —John Donne, “The Autumnal”

“Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being.” —Margaret Mead

Perfect Quotes for National Grandparents Day

We celebrate National Grandparents Day every year on the first Sunday following Labor Day. That means in 2025, Sept. 7 is the big day. Grandparents shower their grandkids—plus plenty of others—with love, gifts and, sometimes, sugar-filled treats. This sweet holiday is a chance for us to flip the script and repay at least some of their kindness and generosity.

Quality time is like gold to grandmothers and grandfathers, so plan to treat them to dinner or schedule a family game night. Gifts could include a personalized keepsake or photo album. A sweet handwritten letter or card can also go a long way, especially if you can’t see them in person. As you’re putting together your thoughtful message, make sure to include one of these original National Grandparents Day quotes, written by SUCCESS® team members, to express how much you cherish them.

“We can never thank our grandparents enough for all the goodies, gifts and, most importantly, the love they have given us.”

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and a grandparent plays one of the most important roles of all.”

“On National Grandparents Day, we thank all the grandmas and grandpas for sharing a piece of their heart with us.”

“Grandmothers fill our lives with warmth, and grandfathers fill our lives with wit—two things that will shape our lives forever.”

“Grandparents don’t have to say a word. They show us how much they care through their actions.”

“Thank you for caring for me when I’m sick, picking me up when I’m down and being my biggest cheerleader.”

“Grandparents make everything better, including us.”

“Grandparents are hugs and kisses in human form.”

“You’ve always supported me, and maybe even spoiled me, and for that I will always be grateful.”

“A trip to grandma and grandpa’s house can solve anything.”

Heartfelt Grandfather and Grandmother Quotes

Of course, just like mothers and fathers, grandmas and grandpas enrich our lives in different ways. The following grandma and grandpa quotes help to distinguish and define these two precious relationships. They remind us that every grandmother and grandfather is one of a kind and there is something to learn from every single one.

Quotes About Grandmas

Grandmothers are often known for their nurturing side. Whether they are no-nonsense or gentle, they might bring the entire family together, keep everyone fed and offer comfort and support in their own special way. Use these grandma quotes to show her some appreciation.

“A grandmother is a safe haven.” —Suzette Haden Elgin, The Grandmother Principles

“And so our mothers and grandmothers have, more often than not, anonymously handed on the creative spark, the seed of the flower they themselves never hoped to see: or like a sealed letter they could not plainly read.” —Alice Walker, In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens

“A grandmother is both a sword and a shield.” —Fredrik Backman, My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry

“Grandmothers are like snowflakes. No two are alike.” —Janet Lanese

“Uncles and aunts and cousins are all very well, and fathers and mothers are not to be despised; but a grandmother at holiday time is worth them all.” —Fanny Fern, Folly as it Flies

Quotes About Grandpas

Grandfathers, on the other hand, range from those who are quiet and confident to those with a booming voice and a constant story to tell. On both ends of the spectrum, we can count on them to provide nuggets of wisdom, a strong hand to push us on the swing and a few cheesy jokes.

“Every generation revolts against its fathers and makes friends with its grandfathers.” —Lewis Mumford, The Brown Decades

“When I embrace my grandfather I experience a sense of richness as though I am a note in the heartbeat of the very universe.” —Tayeb Salih, Season of Migration to the North

“Don’t ever, ever underestimate the will of a grandfather. We’re madmen, we don’t give a damn; we got here before you and they will be here after you. We’ll make enemies, we’ll break laws, we’ll break bones, but you will not mess with the grandchildren.” —Josiah Bartlet, The West Wing

“Taking walks with my grandfather shaped my life.” —Joseph M. Marshall III, Walking With Grandfather

“A baby has a way of making a man out of his father and a boy out of his grandfather.” —Angie Papadakis

Short Grandparents Quotes to Make Them Smile

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren can be seen in the following quotes, which touch on the light and humorous side of this connection. Parents often take on more serious responsibilities, like discipline and day-to-day logistics. This means, in turn, grandma and grandpa’s house can be a place of fun and indulgence. It’s a place where you might get away with eating ice cream for breakfast, staying up late or being as loud as you want.

But, in the midst of all this merriment, you are also learning a thing or two about unconditional love and picking up lessons that will stick with you for a lifetime. Share these unique quotes, written by SUCCESS® contributors, to bring on a few smiles.

“Grandparents know everything except how to say no to their grandkids!”

“Grandma’s house is a place where second helpings and lipstick kisses are mandatory.”

“Graduating to grandparent status automatically makes you wiser but also more fun.”

“‘Just don’t tell your parents’ is the phrase that creates the strongest ties between grandparents and their grandkids.”

“Respect your elders but worship your grandparents.”

“Your grandparents’ house: where the advice isn’t always sugar-coated, but the treats are.”

“Grandparents’ stories are the only ones you will gladly listen to again and again, despite the long pauses, unnecessary details and inevitable tangents.”

“Jokester, baker, babysitter, caregiver, cheerleader, historian, comforter. Grandparents wear a lot of hats, and every single one fits them perfectly.”

Phrases About Grandparents and Their Impact

Some of the greatest gifts grandparents give us are their time and influence. No matter how long they stay in our lives, many times, they play a major role. They may have a part in forming our identities and lead by example to instill in us important morals and ideals.

Sweet grandparent quotes show us just how impactful and powerful this relationship can be. Conversely, these words also offer new grandparents a glimpse into what the journey will look like and give insight into how to step into that role with confidence.

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” —Alex Haley

“Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being.” —Margaret Mead, Blackberry Winter

“A grandparent is a person who loves you with all their heart, who remembers the child you were and cherishes the person you’ve become.” —Barbara Cage

“I was fortunate enough to grow up knowing well three grandparents and two great-grandparents. From them, in subtle and not-so-subtle ways, I learned a great deal about the world, about life and about the little nuances that create lasting value.” —Jon Ward

“Telling stories to my children that I was, in my turn, told by my parents and grandparents makes me feel part of something special and odd, part of the continuous stream of life itself.” —Neil Gaiman, Fragile Things

“Grandparents can have a profound influence on their grandchildren. Their time is generally not as encumbered and busy as the parents’, so books can be opened and read, stories can be told and application of gospel principles can be taught.” —Ezra Taft Benson

“I’m made up of the memories of my parents and grandparents, all my ancestors. They’re in the way I look, in the color of my hair. And I’m made up of everyone I’ve ever met who’s changed the way I think.” —Terry Pratchett, A Hat Full of Sky

Meaningful Grandparents Quotes Remind Us About Love and Legacy

Grandparents are typically givers. After raising their own children, they often continue to share little pieces of themselves with their grandchildren. These might come in the form of food, recipes, heirlooms, stories or advice. But don’t forget to also give them something in return.

See your grandma and grandpa whenever you can. Treat them for a change. Never stop listening to their tales. Share grandparents quotes with them to express your thanks and admiration. And give them an extra hug… or two or three. It’s a privilege to experience life with grandparents by your side and every moment with them will become a memory you’ll hold onto forever.

