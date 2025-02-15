Perseverance is more than just not giving up; it’s the steadfast pursuit of a goal despite challenges, failures and obstacles. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines perseverance as “continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure or opposition.”

It embodies grit, determination and strength, pushing us to overcome difficulties and emerge even stronger.

Whether you’re navigating personal struggles or professional setbacks, perseverance is a key ingredient for success. You can look to different strategies to develop a higher level of perseverance and learn from others who have embodied this important trait. From famous figures to modern thinkers, countless voices remind us of the power of perseverance and persistence. In this article, we’ve curated powerful perseverance quotes to motivate and inspire you through tough times.

Motivational Quotes About Perseverance

Motivational quotes about perseverance can provide the extra push you need to keep going when times get tough. They serve as reminders that obstacles are part of the journey and can often lead to growth. We all struggle with persevering at times, but taking practical steps like building a support network, keeping goals in mind and taking care of our physical health can help. Being willing to take risks and focusing on small improvements can also give us the motivation we need.

Whether you’re facing a setback or chasing a dream, these quotes encourage persistence and focus.

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” —Confucius

“The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.” —Charles Kingsleigh, Alice in Wonderland (2010 film)

“Through perseverance, many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure.” —Benjamin Disraeli

“Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other.” —Walter Elliot

“Fall seven times, stand up eight.” —Japanese proverb

“Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance.” —Samuel Johnson

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Dreams don’t work unless you do.” —John C. Maxwell

“Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding the 20th.” —Julie Andrews

“A winner is just a loser who tried one more time.” —George M. Moore Jr.

Missing required attributes.

Related Reading: 30 Inspiring Quotes About Never Giving Up

Famous Inspirational Quotes About Perseverance

These famous quotes about perseverance highlight the importance of staying strong even when you feel that all the odds are against you. They come from influential writers and thinkers who recognize that persistence is often crucial to achievement.

“Energy and persistence conquer all things.” —Benjamin Franklin

“The path to success is to take massive, determined action.” —Tony Robbins

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated.” —Maya Angelou

“Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” —George S. Patton

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” —Nelson Mandela

“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’” —Mary Anne Radmacher

“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” ― A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

“It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay though never quite eradicated.” —J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” —William James

Missing required attributes.

Related Reading: 21 Motivational Quotes About Strength

Some Of The Best Quotes About Perseverance In Hard Times

Hard times test our resilience. Yet these quotes remind us that perseverance can help us weather the storm and emerge stronger than ever. Life’s most challenging moments often lead to personal growth and breakthroughs if we’re determined to push forward.

“Out of difficulties grow miracles.” —Jean de La Bruyère

“The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.” —C.C. Scott

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” —Robert H. Schuller

“When you come to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.” —Proverb from the California Folklore Quarterly, 1946

“Storms make trees take deeper roots.” —Dolly Parton

“A river cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence.” —James Watkins

“No pressure, no diamonds.” —Thomas Carlyle

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” —Bob Marley

“You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” —Marcus Aurelius

Missing required attributes.

Related Reading: 65 Uplifting Quotes for Positive Vibes

Short Sayings to Inspire Endurance & Help You Persevere

Sometimes, brief words pack the most punch. Short quotes can act as daily affirmations, offering quick encouragement to help you stay strong during life’s ups and downs. Strength and patience can help you press on. These short perseverance quotes can remind us to focus on what we can do to keep moving forward.

“Keep calm and carry on.” — Britain’s Ministry of Information, World War II

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” —Wayne Gretzky

“Perseverance, secret of all triumphs.” —Victor Hugo

“The best way out is always through.” —Robert Frost

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” —Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

“He conquers who endures.” —Persius

Find Strength With Quotes About Determination & Perseverance

Missing required attributes.

Determination and perseverance go hand in hand. These quotes highlight how focus and grit can help you push through difficulties and achieve your goals, no matter how distant they may seem.

If you’re struggling with the hard work of pressing on, be patient with yourself. You can promote perseverance by considering how you’ve pushed forward in the past. You can also set small, reachable goals, think about how you can learn from your mistakes or consider how to change your approach on something. There’s growth in moving forward and pressing on, and it doesn’t have to always look the same in every situation.

“You can not fail in any laudable object, unless you allow your mind to be improperly directed.” —Abraham Lincoln

“Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained.” — Marie Curie

Marie Curie “Permanence, perseverance and persistence in spite of all obstacles, discouragements and impossibilities: It is this, that in all things distinguishes the strong soul from the weak.” — Thomas Carlyle

Thomas Carlyle “Victory belongs to the most persevering.” —Napoleon Bonaparte

“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.” —Tommy Lasorda

“Determination gives you the resolve to keep going in spite of the roadblocks that lay before you.” —Denis Waitley

“Persistence is the twin sister of excellence. One is a matter of quality; the other, a matter of time.” —Marabel Morgan

“To succeed, work hard, never give up and above all, cherish a magnificent obsession.” —Walt Disney

“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” —Stephen R. Covey

Embrace Perseverance to Overcome Challenges

Missing required attributes.

Perseverance is one of the backbones of success, enabling us to turn failures into stepping stones that get us where we want to be. Sometimes it’s the little things, whether it’s taking practical steps to increase our perseverance or getting inspired with powerful sayings, that can propel us forward.

Whether you need motivation for a personal goal or in a professional capacity, these perseverance quotes serve as reminders to stay determined and resilient. Keep pushing forward—success often lies just beyond the struggle.

Photo courtesy of maxbelchenko/Shutterstock