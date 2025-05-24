How Leaders Can Support Mental Health in the Workplace

Managing mental health in the workplace isn’t just a trend or a checkbox. It’s a real, human issue affecting every business level. When employees are struggling mentally or emotionally, it shows. Productivity dips, communication stalls and morale crumbles. On a positive note, when people feel supported and seen, they typically thrive—and so does the company.

That’s where leadership comes in. The tone set by leaders often becomes the culture of the workplace. A leader who values supporting employees with mental health challenges and protecting mental health creates an environment where others feel empowered to take care of themselves and speak openly while doing their best work.

In this article, let’s walk through how to improve mental health in the workplace, what that really looks like and the challenges people face. We’ll also discover how leaders can play a key role in making it better for everyone.

Why Mental Health in the Workplace Matters

“Mental,” “health” and “work” go hand-in-hand. In fact, mental health is health. Just like we wouldn’t expect someone to do their best work with a broken arm, we can’t expect people to show up at 100% capacity when they’re anxious, depressed or completely burned out.

In the U.S. alone, nearly 1 in 5 adults live with a mental illness. Many of them show up to work every day, attempting to keep it together. But when mental health goes unaddressed, the consequences are significant—not just for the individual, but for the business, too.

Poor mental health can lead to lower productivity and higher absenteeism—and this could contribute to an increased turnover. On the other hand, companies that invest in employee well-being see a clear return: more engaged teams, better retention and a more positive company culture overall. So, the importance of mental health in the workplace is clear to see.

Put simply, when people feel mentally supported at work, they don’t just survive—they are more engaged, more productive and more likely to thrive.

Mental Health Challenges Employees Face at Work

Most people don’t leave their stress at the door when they clock in, and work itself can often be a major source of stress. Here are just a few of the common challenges employees deal with on a daily basis:

Burnout from heavy workloads and constant bombardments of emails, work related notifications, news and meetings



from heavy workloads and constant bombardments of emails, work related notifications, news and meetings Anxiety around job security, deadlines or performance reviews



around job security, deadlines or performance reviews Depression that makes it hard to focus or find motivation



that makes it hard to focus or find motivation Isolation , especially for remote or hybrid workers



, especially for remote or hybrid workers Stigma that keeps them from asking for help



In addition, there might be other psychosocial risks to mental health at work, such as unclear job expectations, understaffing, poor working conditions, lack of support from supervisors and more.

Too often, people suffer in silence. While the general topic of mental health isn’t as taboo as it used to be, people often don’t speak up about their own mental health because they don’t hear others voicing similar concerts, they’re afraid of being judged, or they don’t want to be seen as weak. Employees might also fear job repercussions or potentially missing out on promotions. That’s why it’s so important for leaders to actively support employee mental health and open up conversations surrounding it. This can make it feel safe for others to follow.

How Leaders Can Actively Support Mental Health at Work

While managers aren’t expected to become therapists, every leader can help build a safe space that makes mental health a priority and increase mental health awareness in the workplace. In fact, there are simple things leaders can do to promote better mental health among employees.

What measures can organizations take to improve employee mental health?

1. Create a Culture of Psychological Safety

When employees feel safe to be themselves—mistakes, vulnerabilities and all—they’re more likely to speak up and seek help when they need it. Leaders can model this by being honest about their own challenges and creating space for open dialogue.

Simple actions like checking in regularly, asking, “How are you really doing?” and actively listening can go a long way.

2. Offer Mental Health Training for Managers

Managers might want to help their teams but aren’t sure how or might not know the best practices for mental health in the workplace. Companies can help by providing basic training on mental health awareness—for example, how to recognize signs of stress, respond supportively and connect employees to resources. This can empower managers to lead with confidence and compassion.

If you’re in a leadership role and wondering how to promote mental health in the workplace, ask if your company offers or is willing to offer this type of training. If that option is not currently available, managers can still be proactive with self-directed learning about mental health. For example, Mental Health America offers free webinars on various mental health topics and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing offers free Mental Health First-Aid at Work Training.

3. Normalize Mental Health Conversations

Talk about it. Bring in guest speakers during Mental Health Awareness Month. Share articles. Host Q&As. Include mental health topics in team meetings. The more it’s discussed, the less intimidating it becomes.

4. Offer Flexible Work Options

The 9-to-5 grind doesn’t work for everyone. Flexibility—whether that’s remote work, compressed schedules, the four-day working week or flexible start times—gives people more control over their day. This could reduce stress and support a healthy work-life balance.

5. Provide Real Resources (and Promote Them)

Most companies offer some kind of mental health support, like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), but few employees know how to access them. Leaders should regularly remind their teams about what’s available and encourage people to take advantage of it—without guilt or hesitation.

6. Encourage Breaks and Time Off

Burnout doesn’t hit all at once. It creeps in when people feel like they can’t step away. Leaders should actively encourage their teams to take breaks, use their PTO and log off after hours.

Even better? Do it yourself. When you take time off and prioritize your own well-being, it sends a powerful message: It’s OK to rest and take time for yourself.

Measuring the Impact: How Do You Know It’s Working?

Mental health initiatives aren’t “set it and forget it.” To know whether your efforts are making a difference, you need to listen and check in with people regularly.

You could start with simple surveys. Ask questions like: “Do you feel supported at work?” or “Would you feel comfortable talking to your manager about a mental health issue?”

Look at your data, too. Changes in absenteeism, turnover, productivity and engagement scores can all give clues about how your efforts are paying off. Be ready to adjust based on what your team is telling you.

Final Thoughts: It Starts at the Top

Supporting mental health at work doesn’t mean having all the answers—it means being willing to ask the right questions. It means making it OK to say, “I’m not OK.” And it means creating a workplace where people are treated properly.

So, if you’re a leader, here’s your call to action: Start with one small change. Schedule some mental health in the workplace training. Encourage someone to take a mental health day. Or simply check in on someone and really listen.

And don’t forget—leaders need support, too. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Make space for your own mental health, and you’ll be better equipped to support your team.

Photo from PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock