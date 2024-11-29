Giving Tuesday Is Around the Corner—Does Your Nonprofit Have What It Needs to Reach Its Fundraising Goals?

Giving Tuesday is coming up, and it’s time for nonprofits to start reaching out to request donations. But after a strenuous election season during which donors have been giving left and right, are people ready to respond to more solicitations? And what can nonprofits do to make sure they meet their income needs for the end of the year?

Several experts have weighed in to discuss the current environment and how nonprofits can thrive this year.

Despite potential election ‘donor fatigue,’ nonprofit donations may increase

Many people donated during the recent presidential election—but they may still be interested in donating to their favorite charity this winter. They might even donate more than usual, according to Ben Miller, senior vice president of data science and analytics at Bonterra, a social good tech company.

“Because [certain] topics [are] very much at the center of politics,” he says, “people who are supporting candidates who are trying to protect [certain] rights also similarly support organizations in that same regard.” Now is a good time to help those nonprofits do well.

Don’t shy away

While soliciting may feel intrusive, for-profit corporations don’t have a problem regularly marketing and asking people to buy their products, Miller explains. Similarly, nonprofits shouldn’t shy away from asking for support, especially if what they are doing benefits people and the world.

“If you’re doing good, you should never feel guilty about asking someone to give,” he adds.

While it may seem like Tuesday is the only day for nonprofits to solicit donations, the whole week is important, including the Friday before Giving Tuesday. “It’s almost a week of giving,” Miller says. “Don’t just think all your efforts have to be on Tuesday.”

Ways to increase donations this Giving Tuesday

Tuning in to how potential donors see your organization is crucial, as is being direct and original. At the end of the day, you are working to create an ongoing relationship with donors rather than guilting them into giving.

Here are a few ways you can more effectively reach your target audience:

Be clear with what you’re asking for

People want to help because making a difference makes them feel good. But they also need to know exactly what they can do and if it’s within their means.

As a result, being completely clear with how much each donation may help an individual can go a lot further than just saying, “We need resources. Please donate what you can.”

Be creative

Giving Tuesday is going to flood everyone’s inboxes with marketing emails from solicitors, so be creative and think of original ways to connect with your audience. “Try to think of innovative ways to be seen,” Miller says. “You’re going to be in a flood of communications, so stand out.”

Avoid making people feel guilty

Appealing to someone’s emotions in a positive way is the goal—but be careful not to make people feel guilty. “[Market your nonprofit] tastefully by… communicating the good that your organization is doing,” Miller adds. “[For example], ‘Look at how this child was able to benefit from your donation’ is what people want to know, and they want to donate because of that.”

Show donors why their donation matters

People often feel good around the holidays and want to make charitable donations as a result. To appeal to these potential donors, it’s important to show concrete proof of what your organization is doing to help.

“Connect to the good,” Miller advises. “That’s [why] people want to give. Ultimately, everyone else is asking for the same thing. [Donors are going to want to] give to your organization because your organization means something to them.”

Create a relationship

One of the best ways to show someone that their donation made a difference is with a follow-up. This creates a relationship, which in turn may encourage future donations.

To create this relationship, let each donor know how much their contribution made a difference. “Maybe in the next quarter, [send the donor] a video that says, ‘Because of you, these people were impacted, these animals were saved or these children were served’,” says Sabrina Walker Hernandez, a nonprofit consultant.

She also recommends having each board member write a personalized thank-you note. “In every board meeting… have a script, [have the board members] write it out [and] sign it, and the CEO can collect those thank you notes,” she says. “Then when the gift comes in… write the name [of the donor] and sign [the card]. That means everybody will get a handwritten thank-you.”

These actions will allow your organization to go above and beyond, and they may eventually create an important personal connection. “If your nonprofit intentionally designed those touches of a thank-you, an update, maybe even a Christmas card,” Walker Hernandez continues, ”those touch points [will help you develop] a relationship with those donors.”

At the end of the day, the goal is to share stories and make connections that will encourage donors to support your organization for years to come. “The goal is to appeal emotionally to people and to also make sure there’s a path for establishing a relationship,” she adds. “Nobody wants to feel like an ATM.”

Helping people make a difference

However you plan to take advantage of the Giving Tuesday climate this year, be sure to think outside the box so you stand out. Don’t be afraid to reach out to potential donors, and do your best to share your story. People want to know that their money is doing some good in the world.

