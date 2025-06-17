Do You Need a College Counselor? How to Find the Right Fit

Applying for college can be overwhelming, and college counselors can help relieve some of that stress. “Independent counselors can be instrumental in guiding students through self-assessment, exploring diverse academic paths and identifying colleges that align with their individual needs and interests,” says Joel Bauman, Duquesne University senior vice president for enrollment management.“ This can lead to a more targeted and thoughtful application process.”

Read on to discover expert tips and tricks to help students and their parents understand more about the college application process.

When should I start looking for a college counselor?

The fall of junior year is when students need to seriously work with an expert to determine where they want to go to school, yet many college counselors have programs that start as early as eighth grade, explains Jillian Ivy, a Harvard graduate and owner of Ivy College Essay. The benefit of meeting with a college counselor in those early years is to help students build a profile, whether that’s deciding on academic classes and/or making plans for the summer.

How do I find the right college counselor for me?

Many college counselors offer a free consultation to see if you like their policies and recommendations. Here are some tips for what to look for and what to ask when searching for a college counselor:

Look at their credentials to see their education and their prior work experience.

Ask about how their process works, such as how often you’ll meet with them and how frequently they’ll communicate with you.

Understand and agree upon how much they charge and also when they charge their fees.

Determine if your child feels comfortable opening up to that individual.

Benefits of using a college counselor

1. College counselors provide a personalized approach

College counselors offer students a personalized look at their passions and which schools would be the best fit for potential majors and careers. Alex Ellison, college counselor and coauthor of Your Hidden Genius: The Science-Backed Strategy to Uncovering and Harnessing Your Innate Talents, offers each student an assessment to figure out their core innate talents, interests, personality and approach to work. “[We] talk about how you’re using your time right now,” says Ellison. “How are you exploring? How are you learning about yourself?”

Similarly, Brian Safdari, CEO and founder of College Planning Experts offers his students a strength finders assessment to get a feel for their true values and skills.

When Ivy works with her students, she understands their background, what they bring to the table and helps students choose what to emphasize on their college applications. “A lot of times, students are too close to their life… and they can’t see what makes them interesting,” says Ivy. “It takes an outsider to say, OK, everything you told me is really good, but you forgot to mention… that you play the harp [for example]—that’s unusual…. Then, that becomes something they write about in their essays that makes them stand out.”

2. College counselors remove the pressure

Helping a student figure out a college, a major and a career is a big undertaking for any family. A college counselor can take something that is stressful outside the home into a separate space to preserve the relationship within the family, advises Ellison.

“Helping a student find their passion and guiding them requires a lot more hand-holding and guidance… [and] it’s very hard for a [school] counselor to provide that one-on-one attention,” says Safdari, especially when they have hundreds of students to look after.

“We really have an exposure gap in this country,” says Ellison. “Kids just don’t really know what’s out there and what’s possible and what they can get paid to do.” College counselors can help them understand their options. “Kids will write off an entire subject because of one [bad] experience. That can impact them for the rest of their lives.”

What are my options if I can’t afford a college counselor?

Ivy recommends families read her free admissions blog on her website, which she has updated over the past 15 years. “If they read through the blog, they will find the different tips, hints [and] advice that can really help,” says Ivy.

Ellison recommends finding family or friends in various careers and asking if your teenager can shadow them at their job for the day to help them understand what their career is really like. She also suggests finding a teacher, neighbor or family friend who can be a mentor or guide—anyone who has objective, unbiased advice.

“Create a timeline [and] work backward from the application deadlines to set goals for research, testing, essay writing and financial aid applications,” suggests Bauman. “Research a variety of colleges based on [your child’s] academic interests, career goals, location preferences and financial considerations. Aim for a balanced list including at least three each of ‘reach,’ ‘target’ and ‘safety’ schools.” Then, stay organized and focus on essays, applications and understanding financial aid.

The bottom line is that a college counselor can provide an unbiased view of a student and point them in the right direction regarding the college and career that are a good fit for their strengths and interests.

Just going to college doesn’t make anyone successful, but why are you going to college?” says Safdari. “[We help] them figure out their why properly, then we match the right colleges to the student and then we say, here’s the road map [you] specifically want to be on.”

Other resources Bauman recommends include:

