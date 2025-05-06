What Strategies Do the Best TikTok Creators Use?

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has become a top social media site. Lots of people enjoy making content, but a recent Pew Research study showed that only 10% of TikTok creators have 1 million or more followers.

So, what do those creators do that the rest of us don’t? What makes “better” TikTok content? And what elements trigger the algorithm in your favor? Experts share their tips and tricks so you too can create more popular videos.

1. Stay genuine and personal

Users are drawn to genuine content, explains Giselle Ugarte, social media expert and online performance coach. “In the first frame [of the video, the creator pulls] you into their world, whether it feels like you’re FaceTiming a friend, eavesdropping on a real moment in their life, or sitting in the front row of their podcast,” she says.

The video catches the attention of the watcher by showing or talking about something relatable; something you want to know more about. “The best TikTok creators make you feel like you’re a part of their existing conversations,” she adds. The videos are seen as authentic and allow the watcher to feel close to the creator.

“[The best creators make] content about topics they care about rather than solely because it’s trending,” says Baruch Labunski, founder of Rank Secure, a digital marketing SEO company. “Most [people] follow creators because they like them. Above everything else, that stems from a feeling that they know them.”

“A good TikTok creator is someone who puts authenticity over technical skills like video editing or slick transitions,” says Lindsey Chastain, CEO of The Writing Detective, a content marketing and PR firm. “While both are good skills to have, it’s personality and engaging content that attracts people to watch the videos.”

2. Hook viewers within the first three seconds

“Great TikTok creators understand that people have a short attention span, so have something that hooks the viewer in within the first two to three seconds,” says Chastain. “Their page tends to have a specific niche, such as talking about books, DIY projects, politics, etc. so viewers know exactly what to expect when a certain feed pops up in their FYP.” The FYP (For You Page) is the personalized page that pops up when you open your TikTok app.

3. Create longer content

While the content needs to hook the watcher, longer videos tend to do better overall. According to the Pew Research Center, the average video length for the most popular accounts is 39 seconds compared with 21 seconds for the least popular. “People will watch longer content all the way through because it either has information not previously known, is entertaining, or both,” says Labunski.

“With short-form content, you can stage, script, and edit yourself into the perfect persona,” says Ugarte. “But with long-form, it’s harder to hide. After 30 minutes, the act starts to fade, and the real you comes through. That’s why people are drawn to it. It’s like fast-tracking a relationship—seeing someone in different moods, over time, across different conversations.

“My mom used to say, ‘Never marry someone until you’ve spent two Christmases and two winters with them.’ The same goes for content: the longer someone sticks around, the harder it is to hide.”

4. Provide value and engage

“Several things trigger the TikTok algorithm in your favor including good video quality, high sound quality, and user interaction,” says Labunski. “The more engagements, the more visible the video will be.”

Engagement means both asking questions and responding to them. “Great TikTokers ask questions… and chat with followers in the comments,” says Chastain. “They usually offer a unique perspective or angle, even when it comes to trending sounds or videos. There is clear value in what they are providing.”

5. Post a lot

“Here’s the key: TikTok isn’t just about showing up, it’s about showing up consistently,” says Ugarte. “The creators who thrive are the ones posting daily, sometimes even multiple times a day.

The Pew study backs that up. The most popular creators posted several times per week on average, while the least popular accounts only posted around once per week. Posting frequency isn’t only for user satisfaction, but also to boost the algorithm.

“That doesn’t mean overproduced, highly edited content,” says Ugarte. “In fact, it’s the opposite. The best TikTok videos feel raw and unfiltered, like they were filmed and uploaded in real-time. Viewers want to feel like they’re engaging directly with a real person, not a perfectly curated agency-run brand.”

6. Stay trendy

Staying tuned into which hashtags and songs are popular as well as which keywords are trending is also key. “Hashtags are more important on TikTok when it comes to the algorithm than other platforms,” says Labunski. And using them can help boost visibility and engagement, prompting more people to view your videos and eventually follow your page. You can add hashtags of name brands or celebrities if applicable, for more visibility.

“A good TikTok creator understands how to use trending topics with creative ways to engage the audience. That could be using humor or documented information to validate their comments,” he explains.

The more engagements your video has with comments, likes and shares, the more visible the video will be. “However, controversy shouldn’t be your first choice to engage users,” adds Labunski. “TikTok emphasizes positivity, so videos reflecting that get higher visibility.”

Many things contribute to the rise of a popular TikTok creator. From posting consistently, to staying genuine to regularly engaging with other users, top TikTok creators spend a lot of time and energy online. So, it’s important that you post about things you feel passionate about and that you stay committed to the project. Both you and your viewers will have more fun, which will ultimately contribute to long-term success.

Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.com