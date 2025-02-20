No Buy 2025: The Viral TikTok Trend That’s Changing How We Spend

TikTok influencers are often known for showing off their latest purchases—from shoes to makeup, fancy gadgets and more.

But some have started off the year with a new trend that’s the exact opposite: No Buy 2025, which can also be found under the popular hashtag #nobuy.



Instead of luxury haul videos, unboxings and sharing “must-have” items, a growing number of creators are vowing to go an entire year without buying nonessentials.

The reasons influencers are participating vary, but for many, it’s to spend less, go green and break free from the cycle of constant shopping.

To participate in the challenge, TikTokers are setting their own rules to determine what counts as an essential purchase and what items they’re cutting out.

They then break these rules down into two lists—“buy” and “no buy”—and share their lists on TikTok.

Essentials like groceries, toilet paper, rent and utilities remain on the buy list, of course, while less essential items make their way into the no-buy category.

For some fashion influencers, this means cutting out new clothing purchases entirely, while others are allowing themselves some leeway and replacing certain items only when they become damaged or are deemed unusable.

For example, TikToker Rebecca Sowden is not allowing herself to buy new clothing, but she is permitting herself to purchase new shoes—if an older pair becomes worn out. In a TikTok video, she says, “No new shoes, unless I wear out a pair I already own to the point of needing to be replaced.”

Beauty influencers are also participating in the challenge, opting to use up their existing makeup products before buying new ones, and gadget enthusiasts are resisting the urge to upgrade to the latest tech.

Some are also cutting out or cutting back on more than one category. Those refusing to buy new clothes might also opt out of buying beauty products or other nonessentials too.

While the specifics vary from person to person, the core message of No Buy 2025 remains the same: to become a more intentional consumer and curb the impulse to shop.

Why No Buy 2025 is gaining momentum

No Buy 2025 is gaining traction as TikTok users push back on the overconsumption that social media often promotes. For many, this challenge is about financial freedom. As living costs continue to rise, participants are becoming more conscious of where their money goes. By cutting out nonessential purchases (or at least cutting back) they are saving money, paying off debt more quickly and gaining better control over their finances.

For example, TikToker Elysia Berman shared in a video that by following her No Buy 2025 list, she expects to have her debt, including her car loan, completely paid off by August 2025.

Beyond the financial benefit, others are joining the challenge for sustainability and to help the environment. With TikTok Shop and other online retailers at your fingertips, impulse buying trendy items has never been easier.

However, items bought in fast fashion hauls often end up forgotten and later discarded, adding to overflowing landfills. The demand for these fleeting trends creates a cycle of overproduction, contributing to environmental waste. While viral low-rise baggy jeans might seem like the fashionable must-have for the season, they are quickly abandoned when the next trend comes around.

With the fast fashion and beauty industries contributing to massive waste, some influencers are choosing to step back and no longer take part in the cycle of overconsumption.

For example, TikToker Clean Earth Tori, who promotes sustainability on her platform, told her followers she won’t be purchasing zip-close bags, dryer sheets, new clothes, storage bins or gift wrap in an effort to be more sustainable. She then asked her audience, “What are you doing in 2025 to be more sustainable?” By committing to the No Buy challenge, participants like Tori are reducing waste, making use of what they already own and embracing a more sustainable lifestyle.

For others, No Buy 2025 is all about intentionality. While it can be fun to make quick purchases, many are realizing shopping doesn’t always add to their overall happiness.

How to join the No Buy 2025 movement

Although some of your favorite TikTokers may have started this trend, it isn’t just for influencers. Many viewers are hopping on board and trying out No Buy 2025 too.

If the idea of this challenge has sparked your interest, you might be wondering how you can get started. Here are a few simple steps to kick-start your own journey:

Track your spending

If you’d like to start this challenge but aren’t sure where to begin, start by tracking your spending. During your next shopping trip or when reviewing your credit card statement, make a log of what you’re spending money on and how much you’re spending on those items. Without judgment, ask yourself if what you’re purchasing is truly necessary. By looking at your spending as it stands, you will be able to stay focused and make more intentional choices moving forward.

Define your own rules

Like all financial choices, No Buy 2025 is personal, and it’s all up to you. To get started, list out the categories of purchases you would like to cut back on or even cut out altogether. Maybe for you, No Buy 2025 means cutting back on clothing purchases, tech, beauty products, dining out or subscriptions—whether that means eliminating them entirely or simply reducing your spending. When setting your own rules, it can also be essential to define your why. Ask yourself: Why are you participating in this trend?

Are you trying to save money, live more sustainably, break free from impulse spending or simply be more mindful of your purchases? Defining your “why” can help you stay motivated and committed throughout the challenge.

Make use of what you have

Once you’ve started the challenge, the hard part is sticking with it. To resist the temptation of buying nonessential items, challenge yourself to sort through and organize the things you already own and then use up those items first. For example, if you’re trying to cut back on buying makeup, ask yourself if you already have a similar blush color stashed away somewhere. Or, if you’re tempted to buy a new tech gadget, check to see if you have one that functions already. You may be surprised at how much you already have stored away and the items that can still work for you.

Get creative

When scaling back on purchases, learn to shop creatively. If you’re someone who loves buying new clothes and you find that you truly need to purchase a clothing item, try swapping or thrifting for it instead. Or, before buying a new book, check to see if your local library has a copy first.

You could also consider joining a “buy nothing” group or participating in local clothing swaps. These community-driven alternatives can help you fulfill your needs without resorting to new purchases.

When participating in No Buy 2025, the key is to make the challenge work for you and find a balance that aligns with your lifestyle and goals.

Photo by Just Life/Shutterstock