Why Companies Are Asking Job Applicants to Include Video Submissions

In addition to submitting a resume and cover letter, many companies now ask applicants to send in video submissions. A 2021 LinkedIn survey found that 61% of job seekers believed a recorded video might be the next version of the old-school cover letter and 41% percent had already used video as part of a job application.

For some roles, a video might make sense, especially for jobs where you need to showcase your personality or communication skills, such as applying to be a talk show host or salesperson.

But for many other positions, it could create additional hurdles for job seekers and may accidentally cancel out candidates who would be great but aren’t tech-savvy or comfortable on camera.

But why are companies asking for video submissions in the first place?

The benefits of video submissions

According to Peter Murphy Lewis, the chief marketing officer of Strategic Pete, a marketing agency, there are a variety of reasons why companies might be asking applicants to submit videos with their resumes and cover letters.

“The first reason is it’s just another filter to see if the person wants the job or wants the internship,” he says. The second reason is trying to determine if the candidate is a good cultural fit. “[Companies are] trying to read personalities over a video, so that they don’t have to waste time trying to figure that out in the actual interview,” he explains.

While Lewis’s company does not require job applicants to submit videos, he does give them the option to submit one. In his most recent hiring round, he received applications from roughly 192 candidates, who were applying to be interns, and the majority of them did submit videos.

Showing your personality

Those who submitted videos were encouraged to introduce themselves, share their insights on the CEO’s podcast(s), and explain why they believed they would be a good fit for the team.

“The videos allowed us to determine a little bit of their personality,” he says.

Lewis described one candidate who immediately stood out based on his video submission—and ultimately, it helped him land the internship.

The candidate discussed Lewis’s podcast, shared his own failures, reflected on Lewis’s failures, and explained why he wanted to work on a team with someone who had experienced setbacks as well.

Lewis says he knew from watching the video that the applicant would be a great fit for the team, as the candidate was vulnerable and honest, qualities Lewis values. “You could tell, in that two-minute video, that he wanted to be around like-minded individuals.” The candidate, who was hired as an intern, is now a manager on Lewis’s team.

“I think a unique opportunity to [include] your voice and your personality,” he says—things you can’t always get from reading a written application.

Lewis has hired job applicants who didn’t submit a video, because, even without it, their applications still stood out.

“When we did… interview with them, they were spectacular, and we hired them because they brought in grit,” he says. “Just because they didn’t want to be on camera didn’t mean they didn’t… have grit, and I would have missed out on them,” if video submissions had been the deal breaker.

Drawbacks of Video Submissions

While video submissions provide benefits, there are also some potential downsides for candidates. These include:

Tech challenges

Although video submissions can be a great way to showcase an applicant’s enthusiasm and eagerness for a role, one significant drawback is the potential for tech challenges, especially if making videos isn’t part of the actual job description.

Not all job seekers have the resources to create a high-quality video. Some may lack access to professional recording equipment or suitable lighting, which can make it harder for hiring managers to focus on the candidate’s qualifications. Additionally, some applicants may not know how to record, edit or upload a video, further complicating the process.

Lack of experience

Another potential downside is nerves. Candidates who aren’t used to speaking to a camera may find video submissions nerve-wracking, which could impact their performance.

One job seeker, Meagan Morris, a digital strategist, recalled the first time she had to record a video for a job application. “It felt really odd. I was looking at a blank screen like I was recording a video and it just didn’t make a lot of sense, and I felt very self-conscious,” she says.

For those who aren’t great public speakers or are uncomfortable sitting in front of a camera, the pressure to appear polished and sound well-spoken can be overwhelming. If nerves are high, this may impact how they communicate their ideas, qualifications, or why they’re a great fit for the role.

“When you’re putting a video of yourself out there, I think it’s very—I don’t think intimate is the right word—but you’re vulnerable because you’re not getting the face-to-face interaction, not seeing the body language or reaction of the person you’re talking to,” Morris says.

Interview fatigue

If more and more companies begin to require video submissions, interview fatigue could set in and become a significant issue for job seekers. Candidates who are recording videos for multiple applications may quickly become overwhelmed and lose their enthusiasm.

Over time, this fatigue may reduce the quality of a candidate’s video and hold the applicant back from making a strong impression. The pressure to constantly perform well on camera can lead to burnout, leaving candidates feeling less confident and potentially hurting their ability to show why they’re the perfect choice for the job.

Morris explains how nowadays, job seekers have to customize their resume along with a custom cover letter; adding in the extra step of recording a video might be a bit too much for some.

“There’s no guarantee you’ll even get a response or even a rejection [email] anymore, and so you’re putting a lot of work in for no guarantee of any kind of payoff,” she says.

Should you submit a video if asked?

If you truly want a position and the company asks for a video submission, even if it’s optional, it might be best to submit one, as not submitting one could potentially hurt your chances of landing the job.

If you’re the one hiring, it might be best to consider if a video submission really adds value to the hiring process, or if a resume and well-done interview can be enough.

Video submissions can be insightful, but you don’t want to lose a really good candidate who might not shine well on camera.

Photo by fotosparrow/shutterstock.com