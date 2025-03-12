3 Steps for Conducting an Exit Interview

I’ve been there—sitting through an exit interview, the final conversation that officially closes the door on your job. My eyes were swollen, and a lump formed in my throat as the interviewer turned on her camera. I wasn’t sure what to expect, what questions might come or why the meeting had appeared so quickly on my calendar. I had never had one before.

As the interview began, she explained that it was company policy to ask me a series of survey questions, and I was asked to answer them honestly. I nodded, and the survey began. I didn’t want to be there—I didn’t want to lose my job two days before Christmas. But I agreed, hoping that my answers might improve the company in some way.

That experience stayed with me. Since then, I’ve often wondered if there’s a better way to conduct exit interviews. Is there a right or wrong way to do them?

All companies are different, but there are ways to make exit interviews a little better for those involved. Let’s take a look at a few.

Conduct exit interviews face-to-face

According to Deborah McGee, president and CEO of PZI Group, a consultancy focused on human resources outsourcing, one of the biggest mistakes companies make is skipping exit interviews altogether.

“It’s a shame because I think they lose out on valuable information,” she says. “It’s an opportunity for the employee to discuss issues that they might have felt… or things that possibly the company could have done better.”

McGee also emphasized that exit interviews should be conducted by human resources. This helps HR see what their internal managers are doing, whether in good ways, bad ways or ways that might be indifferent, she explains.

She adds that exit interviews should be handled in person, rather than by sending a survey to an employee’s inbox. “It should be done face to face. If somebody’s leaving your organization, you should take the time to at least spend five [or] 10 minutes with them,” she says.

Timing is another key factor. It’s important not to conduct an exit interview too early, as the employee still needs to work there, McGee explains.

At McGee’s company, she prefers to schedule exit interviews two days before the employee’s final day. This gives them enough time to share their thoughts while also allowing them to say their goodbyes and participate in farewell activities, like a final lunch.

The goal is to ensure that they leave on a positive note and maintain a good relationship with both their colleagues and the company culture, she says.

Watch what questions you ask

When conducting an exit interview, McGee suggests asking questions like, “‘What did you like about your position?’” She explains that it’s important to remember that nobody hates everything about their job.

Other questions to consider include, “What would you have done differently if you’d had the opportunity?” and “Would you consider coming back to work for this organization?”

McGee also recommends steering clear of certain questions, such as, “What didn’t you like about your manager?” or “Was there anyone in particular you had issues with?” While departing employees might choose to share these details, McGee stresses that the interview shouldn’t feel like a witch hunt.

While HR should have a guide or template with questions to ask, it should serve as just that: a guide. Interviewers should take the time to understand the individual they’re interviewing—rather than simply reading off a list of survey questions—and also remind them where their efforts were valued.

“Especially if they’re not leaving by choice, then praise them for what they did for the company,” McGee says.

Don’t take feedback personally

Exit interviews can be uncomfortable on both ends, especially if the interviewee is hostile or upset, McGee says. It’s important to recognize that the employee may be facing difficult circumstances, such as losing their insurance.

“They’re in a really hard spot that makes it uncomfortable,” she explains.

McGee also emphasizes that interviewers should avoid taking negative feedback personally. “It will feel personal because it’s person to person,” she says, but it shouldn’t be taken that way.

Overall, an exit interview should be just as important as onboarding since it represents the employee’s final experience with the company. Because of this, it’s important to understand the purpose behind the exit interview and ensure that it’s handled respectfully, McGee says.

What to do before getting to an exit interview

Although exit interviews often occur due to layoffs, they can also happen when employees choose to leave for better opportunities. Before it gets to that point, it can be helpful to check in with your employees while they’re still working for your company.

“We actually do stay interviews,” McGee says. After six months or more, she asks her employees, “‘Why do you stay with us? What are we doing well? How can we make it better for you?’”

Conducting stay interviews addresses employees’ concerns proactively and creates a better work environment, McGee says, which helps employees choose to stay rather than leave.

