Natasha Graziano’s New Book Explores the Unlimited Power of the Subconscious Mind

If I were to ask you, “What do you truly want?” What would you say? Would you know exactly what it is you are living for? Or would your mind be filled with all the material stuff you desire? When people think about attracting abundance and wealth, they usually think externally. They believe they have to go out and work really hard to get a high-paying job and work at all hours to achieve the results they are aiming for. But what they don’t realize is that attracting abundance and wealth depends mostly on our mindset and our relationship with money and receiving. Believing that wealth is merely an external aspect of our lives is completely untrue, because it only involves the physical aspect of generating money. Attracting abundance is like unlocking a key to a limitless flow, and once you unlock this key by taking control of your subconscious mind, you can have, be and do anything you desire. The universe will always say yes to you.

The subconscious mind refers to the part of the mind that acts in autopilot mode. Since it is not directly within our focal awareness, it is a compilation of the skills, knowledge and truths we’ve learned throughout the years. The subconscious mind can be responsible for the instinctive actions, gut feelings, thoughts and habits we implement every day without even noticing. These automatic mental habits might seem impossible to change. However, once you learn how to access the subconscious mind, you’ll realize you do have the power to shift your reality toward anything you desire and be abundant and wealthy in every area of your life. Berkeley author Luc LaMontagne explains, “Certain conscious activities can help unveil the subconscious mind, in the same way that a painting provides insight about the paint, or in the way that an entreé provides insight about the ingredients, while the artist or chef is the conscious mind.” Therefore, by practicing conscious activities constantly, you can easily “reconstruct the subconscious mind.”

The limiting beliefs revolving around money that our society, schooling, or even your parents have laid on you since you were young may have made you think there is not enough for everyone or God will love you more if you live a humble life. We learn to believe that money is hard to get and hard to keep, that it’s only meant for a “lucky few,” that it “doesn’t grow on trees.” These are beliefs that might have gotten impressed into your subconscious minds the same way they did for me.

A scarcity mentality comes from the people around us and the environment we are raised in. This isn’t anyone’s fault. They are doing the very best they can, and what they end up regurgitating to us is their own reflection of their feelings and relationship with money. So, some people end up with amazing lives where money flows easily and freely, and others, even if they have big amounts of money, lose it, waste it or save it exceedingly, or what’s worse, they live only for the paycheck. This, too, is a scarcity mentality. Like everything else in life, money is a vibrational energy that needs to flow to grow. Just like water that sits in the same place for too long, if money is stuck in one place without movement, it doesn’t flow, and it rots.

Recognizing and shifting your mentality will dramatically change your reality. Everything you see in your outer reality is a direct reflection of your inner self-beliefs. As philosopher Ernest Holmes explains, “The material world reflects the forms of thought which the Soul holds before it. Life not only responds to your belief, it responds after the manner of your believing, as you believe. It is like a mirror reflecting the image of your belief.” This means that if you do not like what your life looks like, you should begin by changing your mind.

Whatever you’re seeing on the outside is actually the reflection of yourself on the inside. So if you are projecting, “I am a magnet to money, I feel great about money, money loves me,” then, of course, you’re going to see financial abundance in your outer reality. Positive thoughts aligned with actions and feelings allow you to create the abundance you desire.

Focusing on improving your skills is fundamental to becoming the best at what you do. Focus your attention, which will filter into your subconscious mind, on your ability to do that thing that you are best at and that you are therefore monetizing. The greatest minds on this earth, from Albert Einstein to Leonardo da Vinci and Pablo Picasso, would spend time away from the world, in their own secluded space, honing in on their craft and focusing on forever improving their skill set and becoming the best in the world at it. That’s no different to you and me. Find a place and a time every day to become a master of your artistry. What is your skill set? What is the craft you want to focus on? Get really clear on this answer. If you are not constantly learning, you are eroding, and if you are not earning, you are depreciating. If you are not creating, you are disintegrating, and if you are not believing, you are shrinking. You are shrinking to fit those past limiting beliefs and those petty labels you’ve attached to yourself or allowed others to stick to you. You are more than that, and it is time to peel them off, rise up and be the version of you that you deserve to be.

Your beliefs have been ingrained into you without you even realizing it. The good news is that you can remove these self-limiting beliefs. You can rewire your subconscious mind and rewire your brain for a new outcome.

Focus on abundance, focus on wealth, focus on health, focus on joy, on your limitless power. The only limitations you have are the boundaries you have built in your own mind and that you live by. The only limitations you have toward money are those scarcity beliefs you’ve managed to implement one way or another. Every single one of you on this planet is meant to experience all that life has to offer.

Excerpt Be It Until You Become It: The Law of Attraction Explained Through Neuroscience and Ancient Wisdom is published with permission by Morgan James Publishing. Copyright 2021. All Rights Reserved. Photos courtesy of Natasha Graziano.