NAEGELI Deposition & Trial has established itself as a leader in court reporting and litigation support services for over 40 years. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NAEGELI continues to reshape the legal support landscape with technology-driven solutions. Led by visionary Founder and CEO Marsha J. Naegeli, the firm provides an extensive suite of services designed to support legal professionals nationwide.

How is NAEGELI Transforming the Industry?

NAEGELI’s technological innovations are changing the way the legal industry does business. Through its many tech-driven solutions, the firm provides streamlined operations for its services, including remote depositions, videography, and trial presentations. The services are managed from its centralized headquarters in Portland to ensure consistency and precision.

NAEGELI’s approach is marked by personalization, which is not typically found in an industry where efficiency often overshadows individual client needs. From scheduling depositions with high-quality court reporters to ensuring on-time delivery of transcripts, NAEGELI’s client-centric culture sets them apart. Their team of professionals—available 24/7—works with outstanding dedication to support legal teams, helping make complex litigation processes smoother and more efficient.

What Makes NAEGELI Stand Out?

Centralized Operations for Consistency

NAEGELI Deposition & Trial has its central office in Portland, Oregon. This helps the company retain the quality of its offerings while tapping experienced local court reporters and videographers across the country. The structure blends national reach with localized services to help clients get the best of both worlds.

Full Compliance with Industry Standards

NAEGELI respects the HIPAA Act regarding the confidentiality and security of information. Observance of the provisions of the law and ethical business practices speaks volumes about their reliability, which is important if you are dealing with litigation support services.

Extensive Litigation Support Services

NAEGELI is always ready to provide support for their clients wherever they are in the country. Their approach to innovation enables them to adapt to new changes seamlessly.

Why Legal Professionals Choose NAEGELI

In the highly saturated legal industry, NAEGELI Deposition & Trial combines advanced technology and a personal approach. Many legal professionals trust NAEGELI not only because of their skills and offerings but also their accuracy and speed. With its focus on innovative disruption and maintained exceptional service delivery, NAEGELI has remained an industry leader, showing that excellence and adaptability can go hand in hand.

Excellence and Industry Disruption

Founder and CEO Marsha J. Naegeli has led the firm to not only uphold a legacy of excellence but also push the boundaries of what litigation support can achieve. By prioritizing quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, NAEGELI has made its mark in the industry in ways that benefit both legal professionals and their clients.

Another major factor is the firm’s ability to maintain on-time results delivery through a network of qualified professionals. Legal professionals across the nation rely on NAEGELI for dependable, efficient services to support their work without worrying about the logistical hurdles.

Shaping the Future of Litigation Support

NAEGELI has maintained its leadership within the legal services market and has 40 years of experience and innovation. This awareness creates confidence that NAEGELI will be able to meet the needs of the dynamic legal professionals in terms of technology, compliance, and personalization.

Check out NAEGELI Deposition & Trial’s website for more information.