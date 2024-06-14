World-renowned Pianist Lang Lang Shares His Inspiration and Daily Practices

Lang Lang is a global music phenomenon. The brilliant musician has been recognized as a maestro with a flair for reshaping the meaning of classical piano. Throughout his career, Lang has been published in Time, The New Yorker and NPR. At a tender 15 years old, Lang moved from China to Philadelphia to study at Curtis Institute of Music, leading up to a successful debut performance at Carnegie Hall. Since then, he’s conquered stages across the world with renowned orchestras and famous artists. He also played at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He builds his passion for music further by sponsoring children’s education with his foundation Lang Lang International Music Foundation. His latest album Saint-Saëns is out now.

Famous Chinese pianist Lang Lang’s philosophy

I always start my day by…

listening to music and checking messages from my family and friends.

One thing I do every day is…

practice piano.

My mantra is…

to always look forward.

When it comes to piano, I wish more people knew that…

the piano is capable of so many different types of sounds. It is the one instrument that has the range of an entire orchestra.

My biggest source of inspiration…

comes from large-scale symphonic works and great movies.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

traveling. I’m always on the road.

I handle negativity by…

watching sports games—especially football.

One way I stay strong is by…

having a great family behind me.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I play with toy cars with my son.

I’m currently looking forward to…

my upcoming tour and my new album.

The most surprising thing about me is…

I don’t go to nightclubs.

I want people to know me for…

supporting children’s education in music.

In 10 years, I hope to…

extend my foundation’s presence across the world and provide more children with access to a quality music education.

I define success as…

bringing joy to others.

This article originally appeared in the July/Aug 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by Olaf Heine/Courtesy of Lang Lang.