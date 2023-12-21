Cybersecurity Leader and Google Program Manager Dr. Diana B. Allen Talks Taking Risks and Staying Motivated

Dr. Diana B. Allen is a sought-after global speaker, cybersecurity leader and senior technology program manager at Google, where she leads program management activities for various cloud endeavors. Her drive and commitment to equip the workforce—especially the next generation—with critical tech and leadership knowledge is evident in her support of equality in STEM fields and her role as an adjunct college professor at the College of Southern Maryland and Strayer University.

Amid a rapidly evolving industry, Allen knows how to take it all in stride, carving out time for friends and family, seeking spiritual guidance and, when necessary, going all in with “laser focus.” Her new book, Securing our Future: Embracing the Brilliance and Resilience of Black Women in Cyber, which she co-authored with other members of The Black Women in Cyber Collective, hits shelves in January 2024.

One thing I try to do every day is…

Laugh. The cyber world can be intense, and sometimes a laugh is the perfect remedy to break through a rut in the day and reset.

I feel most alive when…

I’m spending time with my close friends and family. Good food, good music, great conversation going—it’s truly priceless.

A professional experience that changed my life was…

When I got a career sponsor. He came at a pivotal intersection in my career and had no other agenda but to see me excel. He provided sound advice, top cover and gave me room to soar. I am forever grateful to him and consider him a friend to this day.

My mantra is…

Do unto others as you would like done to someone you love and cherish dearly. Also, it’s nice to be nice.

To avoid distractions, I…

Grab something to drink, mute my notifications (and turn my phones face down), put on headphones to loudly play my curated “Work” playlist and l lock in—immediate laser focus for me.

To stay prepared for anything that might come my way…

I pray. My spiritual connection to God is what guides me through this thing called life.

I handle negativity by…

Having a brief venting session with a close friend, praying or exercising with a strong playlist.

The technology I can’t live without is…

My smartphone. It is my access point to the world and lifeline to my friends, family and all of my endeavors.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I watch YouTube.

The most surprising thing about me is…

I can be super shy and introverted.

A recent accomplishment I’m really proud of would have to be…

Successfully defending my doctoral dissertation while balancing a growing family and work.

The biggest risk I ever took was…

Saying “yes” when my stomach was nervous, knees were shaking and teeth were chattering. I said, and continue to say, “yes.”

I want people to know me for…

The positive mark that I seek to leave on those who I encounter in the world, whether that be through my children, my job or a personal one-on-one interaction.

In 10 years, I hope to…

Be filled with joy beyond measure. Have amazing memories with my daughters. Be a C-suite leader doing impactful things and to have successfully empowered and inspired others along the way.

I define success as…

Having great health, memories and a legacy that lives beyond you.

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2024 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Photo by ©shalashyree/shalashyree.com/Courtesy of Dr. Diana B. Allen