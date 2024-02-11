Athlete Diana Flores Empowers Millions of Young Girls Through Flag Football

Diana Flores moves so quickly you could miss her—but that would be a mistake. Flores is the captain and quarterback of the Mexico National Flag Football team, and the sport’s global ambassador in partnership with the NFL and the International Federation of American Football. She’s competed in several national and international tournaments, winning a flurry of awards, including four National Titles since 2017 and the Most Valuable Player Award at the 2022 World Games.

Flores’ passions run the gamut from advocating for flag football to be more widely recognized as a professional sport, to empowering millions of young girls with a desire to defy expectations.

I always start my day with…

Music! I like to start my day listening to one of my favorite songs. For example, “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen or “Color Esperanza” by Diego Torres. I also like to start my day with a protein banana shake.

One thing I do every day is…

Say “goodnight” to my family.

My mantra is…

“To be successful, you must not lose focus.”

It is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and that it’s more than just “football without contact.” Flag football is a creative and inclusive sport that requires not just athleticism and speed, but also mental toughness.

My biggest source of inspiration…

Is my family and all of the little girls I’ve been able to meet on this journey all around the world! I want to empower them to have a voice and to have opportunities I wish I had when I was a young athlete starting out.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

Being away from home. I’m blessed that my career allows me to travel the world, but I’m very close with my family and it’s hard to be away from them.

I handle negativity by…

Focusing on being grateful for what I have and the opportunities life has given me, and being aware that life has a bigger purpose for me as it does for each of us.

One way I stay strong…

Exercising every day, taking supplements to help my body recover, and spending quality time with my loved ones to make sure my mind is as calm and happy as possible.

I’m currently looking forward to…

Being a part of the Super Bowl coverage with Univision, playing at the Flag Football World Championship in Finland this year, and representing my country at the Olympic Games in 2028!

The most surprising thing about me is…

I play the piano and I’m really good at it!

I want people to know me for…

Being a good person who is passionate and represents women in sports and loves celebrating the greatness of my Latino community worldwide.

In 10 years, I hope to…

Help make flag football a professional sport, and give women all over the world the opportunity to make a living while playing the sport we love so much.

I define success as…

“To me, success is making a positive impact on the people around you—and in the world.”



This article originally appeared in the March/April 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of Diana Flores.