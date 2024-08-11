Entrepreneur and Fly by Jing Founder Jing Gao Shares What Inspires Her

Jing Gao wants to push you to elevate your meals by expanding your palate. The Sichuan, China-born chef and entrepreneur is on a mission to bring authentic Chinese flavors to your table through her company Fly By Jing, which is sold in Whole Foods Market stores across the nation. The business carries a line of versatile chili sauces and condiments that has earned accolades in Food & Wine and The New York Times and was featured on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones. Gao recently published her new book, The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp: Spicy Recipes and Stories From Fly By Jing’s Kitchen, in which she shares 85 recipes using Fly By Jing’s savory chili crisp for everything from cocktails to desserts. The end goal for Gao? Bridging cultural differences and sparking conversation through a means everyone can appreciate: flavor.

I always start my day with…

a hot cup of tea and a meditation session.

A professional experience that changed my life was…

founding Fly By Jing. It bridged the gap between my love for my roots and my entrepreneurial spirit.

My mantra is…

“Not traditional but personal.”

My biggest source of inspiration…

comes from trips back to China, my team at Fly By Jing and a tight-knit group of young Asian entrepreneurs across different industries.

My favorite meal is…

a comforting bowl of mapo tofu. To me, mapo tofu is one of those “final meal” dishes I could eat every day and never get sick of.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

navigating the challenges of presenting authentic Chinese flavors to a global audience. It’s certainly tough but incredibly rewarding to be surrounded by people who believe in this same mission.

I handle negativity by…

focusing on the bigger picture. I always remind myself that we’re on a journey to evolve culture through taste, and that journey—while rewarding—is not easy.

The biggest risk I ever took was…

starting my own company, especially in an industry rife with preconceptions about Chinese food.

If I could recommend one thing, it would be…

enhancing any meal with Fly By Jing sauces and staying true to yourself.

The most surprising thing about me is…

that I wasn’t always so confident in my identity and voice. It took time, exploration and self-discovery to truly embrace myself and share it with others.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I do breath work. (It’s free.)

I want TO BE KNOWN for…

changing the narrative around Chinese cuisine and introducing the world to its true depth and diversity.

In 10 years, I hope to…

have Fly By Jing products in every household, as ubiquitous as Heinz ketchup.

I define success as…

making a meaningful impact and leaving a legacy that goes beyond just me. When our stories and flavors of Sichuan continue to be celebrated, that’s success.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of Jing Gao.