My Way: 14 Ways I Stay True to Myself

Who?

Elizabeth Chambers, entrepreneur, former judge on three Food Network shows, owner and founder of BIRD Bakery and actress.

Where?

Los Angeles.

What?

As a tribute to her grandmother, Chambers created BIRD Bakery in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. BIRD Bakery, which offers treats freshly made each day from high-quality ingredients, opened a third location in Colorado in 2021. Elizabeth Chambers, a former model, has experience as the chief correspondent for the Human Rights Foundation and has covered events for E! News, Access Hollywood and others.

14 facts about Elizabeth Chambers

A book I go back to a lot is…

Anderson Cooper’s Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival. I love him as a journalist. I’ve based my journalism career on his career. I read that book two to three times a year. It’s like a song; you always find new things no matter how many times you read it.

My life was completely changed…

By the iPhone case charger. Unlike other cases, you don’t have to use a different cord so you just put your phone in it and it charges it to 200%.

I have a lot of favorite quotes…

I love, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift.”

Every day is an opportunity to accomplish your goals.

I live on…

Kombucha. It’s a probiotic fermented drink. I drink two to three per day. It keeps your digestive system in balance, it keeps my energy up, it helps with skin, it helps with everything.

Everyone should try…

Doing whatever is on their dream list. So many people have ideas and goals and everyone should try to do them once. Otherwise it becomes just an idea. You should try what’s always been your passion.

My favorite band is…

OneRepublic.

My secret weapon is…

Good people. You can’t do anything without an amazing staff and people who are as passionate as you are. You can have all the aspirations in the world, but if you are not surrounded by quality people, then it’s going to be an uphill battle.

I handle disappointments…

Through faith. If something is disappointing, then there’s a reason for it. I believe everything happens for a reason; it’s part of God’s larger plan.

I always want…

To be at home. A hot bath with a glass of wine goes a long way. Spending time with my family at home is the perfect day.

My role models growing up…

Were my mom and dad. My mom has a very strong personality and is an amazing businessperson. My dad is as well. He taught me everything I know about marketing, business, branding and sales. When I was in second grade selling Girl Scout cookies, I broke a record for most cookies sold because my dad gave me quotas. They taught me the value of doing business well.

I value…

Loyalty. Loyalty is everything. A company is built on people. If you don’t have people you can trust—people who are going to be loyal to you and your brand—you have nothing.

The best career advice I’ve ever received…

Is to never accept no. No doesn’t mean anything. It just means that a person isn’t willing to help you or get onboard with your vision.

My aha moment…

Was when I decided to open the bakery. I saw a need for it in San Antonio. When you see that supply and demand, it’s always an aha moment.

The thing I’m most mindful of…

Is to let everything live up to its full potential. You want to have no regrets, and let everything be the best it can be.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine and has been updated. Photo by Lilianna Story