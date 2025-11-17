Milad Ma, founder of Ventura Stays, has had an eye for luxury for as long as he can remember. Once he discovered the experience of luxury stays, he became captivated and decided to create them himself. Ma had a clear vision for Ventura Stays from the very beginning, but he says the luxury hospitality industry is highly competitive with little room for error.

The founder realized that thriving in this field would require an innovative and forward-thinking approach to adapt and overcome obstacles. He also recognized early on that maintaining consistent standards across the company’s rentals would be the key to a long and successful career.

From Ma’s experience, Dubai and Bali are some of the most challenging places to offer luxury stays since they are already saturated with high-market-value properties. He says scaling the number of properties he had in these locations and the number of customers he could accommodate made it difficult to provide the same quality of service—but he was undeterred.

Growing a luxury hospitality brand

The founder credits his entrepreneurial skills for enabling him to do what was necessary for his business despite the challenges of growth. He recalls one of his greatest obstacles—launching Ventura Stays during a time when the entire world was facing a crisis, with unstable travel restrictions and economic difficulties.

This situation pushed Ma to double down on his efforts, focusing on safety, flexibility and unique offerings that catered to the needs of high-end travelers. He says this mindset not only helped keep the company afloat but also allowed it to flourish during this period.

Another challenge Ma faced was building a credible brand in a short amount of time, given that luxury brands can take years, if not decades, to establish. He says he managed to overcome the skepticism that comes with being a new company in such a competitive market and build a strong reputation in the industry. As the number of stays increased, Ma hired more personnel so he could maintain the same exceptional standards of service.

Offering quality service

According to Ma, he now has a collection of luxury properties in Dubai and Bali, which he sees as an indication of his success in the industry. He aims to spot opportunities others may have looked past and capitalize on them to provide excellent service and better experiences. Doing so builds trust with his high-profile clients, who expect high-quality stays.

The founder claims to create a customized experience for each guest at Ventura Stays since each one has different needs and requires tailored accommodations. Ma recalls obtaining and setting up special offerings such as a private chef, fitness program and private yacht charter for guests in the past. Paying attention to detail and going above and beyond have allowed him to offer something that surpasses competitors in the market and develop a loyal client base for his services, he says.

Ma feels a sense of satisfaction when he sees customers enjoying his properties and the luxury travel experiences he provides, as Ventura Stays is his passion. He wants to remain true to his vision of luxurious hospitality while continuing to push what is possible in the industry and offering his services to more people.