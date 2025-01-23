Meta is going all out to attract new creators as opinions diverge on where the future of short-form content will thrive. The tech giant, which owns both Instagram and Facebook, is launching its Breakthrough bonus program, offering new creators in the U.S. the opportunity to earn substantial rewards and maximize their content earnings.

New to Reels? Meta’s $5,000 bonus could kick-start your creator career

Targeted at creators new to the Reels ecosystem, the program offers a lucrative opportunity to jump-start their journey in a new space. Eligible participants can earn up to $5,000 in bonuses within their first 90 days, along with access to a free trial of Meta Verification. In addition, Meta is offering exclusive content partnership deals; although, these are available only to select creators as part of separate agreements aimed at attracting top talent from rival platform TikTok, which faces an unknown destiny.

Those interested in applying to the Breakthrough bonus program will need to follow a few straightforward steps to participate. Meta will assess the value of social presence based on the follower counts and engagement metrics that have been built on other platforms, such as YouTube Shorts or TikTok. Once evaluated, individual bonuses will be determined, and program participants will be required to share at least 20 Reels on Facebook and 10 Reels on Instagram during each 30-day bonus period. Meta says that the videos must be “original content” and must follow their “content monetization policies.”

The short-form video revolution has transformed nearly every major social media platform, with many eager to capitalize on the medium’s explosive growth. When Reels debuted on Meta’s platforms in 2020, it quickly demonstrated its potential to compete with TikTok and help keep internal engagement flourishing. In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that AI-driven recommendations on Reels helped contribute to a 24% increase in time spent on Instagram. Most users already have a built-in audience on Instagram or Facebook, making it far easier for newcomers to Reels creation to hit the ground running.

Meta tweaks Reels algorithm to boost smaller creators and original content

Instagram is generally family-friendly and easy to use, though it has historically been more challenging to go viral or quickly amass a large following from nothing. The platform prioritizes sharing content with followers first, and only after it gains traction within this group, does it begin suggesting it to a wider audience. The platform is working to refine this approach to help all users achieve viral success.

Since May of last year, the company has been adjusting its algorithm to mirror some of the strategies that first drove TikTok to global popularity. Meta is making a concerted effort to move away from solely prioritizing content from established, high-profile accounts and instead is developing a framework that favors original long-form content over aggregator accounts that primarily repost material with added edits or commentary.

Aware of the uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future and the potential for a ban due to national security concerns, Meta’s decision to launch its Breakthrough bonus program now is no coincidence. Creators concerned about losing their presence on TikTok have already started migrating to alternative platforms, seeking a more dependable space where their hard work won’t be abruptly erased.

Meta has previously introduced incentives to attract creators, though many, if not all, have had limited impact. In March 2023, Instagram discontinued its Reels Play bonus program, which had allowed creators to earn between $500 and $1,000 per month by meeting engagement targets. Soon after, the platform tested a more exclusive alternative: a seasonal bonus program. This limited-time offer, available by invitation only, focused on rewarding users for sharing both Reels and photo content.

‘Edits’ set to launch soon: A CapCut alternative tailored for creators

The Breakthrough bonus program is just one of several strategic moves Meta is making as it accelerates its push into the short-form video market. Last week, the platform unveiled its new Edits app, a direct competitor to TikTok’s CapCut, designed to help creators produce more creative and professional content. Edits is currently available for preorder on iOS, with an Android version to follow, and will offer many of the features creators are already familiar with. However, it is also expected to introduce new tools, including inspiration and note-taking tabs, personalized insights and AI-powered animation features to elevate videos. Familiar options such as generative captions, music and filters will also be available.

Timing is everything in business, and Meta has consistently nailed it. Just look at Threads, which is flourishing as a text-based addition to Instagram, launching at a moment when X (formerly Twitter) was losing users after a controversial reformed takeover. Now, as the world watches over TikTok’s unpredictable path ahead, Meta wants to make one thing clear: Whatever happens, they’re here to stay.

