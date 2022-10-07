The Secret to Going Viral with Brendan Kane

It seems as though every week we’re hearing about a new photo or video that’s gone viral. Do you ever wonder why? Brendan Kane, author and CEO and founder of digital strategy company Hook Point, dives deep into the science behind going viral. Citing his experience working with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, Kane tells Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada how to create content people love, the biggest factors that play into virality and what approaches to avoid when posting online.

Hook Point—and its focus on research and insight into what drives performance—has lent Kane an in-depth understanding of the nuances of different social media sites and the factors required to attain success on each. Now, Kane and Ahumada discuss those nuances, the elements required to hook and retain audiences, what to practice as a new content creator and the secret to balancing facts, feeling and fun for optimal engagement.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to Success podcasts today!