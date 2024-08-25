The Hidden Cost of Ignoring Menstrual Health at Work

More and more workplaces are implementing free and readily accessible menstrual products in washrooms, though lately, there may be greater hesitation from those who usually reach for tampons. A recent study published in Environment International went viral on social media after it found that a selection of tampons from several widely available tampon brands contained measurable concentrations of potentially dangerous metals.

No one wants to hear that the products they’ve been using for several days each month contain arsenic, lead and other harmful metals. It’s no wonder that many have indicated an immediate desire to stop using tampons, expressing outrage at the study’s findings—but it’s important to read the fine print.

Should we be reconsidering tampon use based on this study?

“Women are already historically neglected when it comes to medical care… We know that the history of biomedical research has a long history of misogyny… [The study] really kind of exploits that systemic frustration,” explains immunologist and microbiologist Andrea Love, Ph.D., who wrote a lengthy post on her Substack unpacking the reasons why alarm around this study might be unfounded.

“All [the study] did was confirm that plants pick up trace impurities, metal ions, from the environments [in which] they grow. The levels of the different substances tested are not levels that are higher than what you would find in other plants, other vegetables that you might consume,” she says. “It doesn’t say that those levels are higher than a variety of different regulatory thresholds, whether we’re talking about drinking water—tap water and bottled water are higher than the levels in these tampons—or food items or other textiles made from cotton.”

Love says the study didn’t indicate that trace levels of metals are leaving the tampon material or interacting with the body, so there’s no indication, at present, that tampons are unsafe for use.

Changes in the menstrual product market

As for what we can anticipate from the menstrual product market, Love says there may well be a shift. “Consumer product companies… change to meet consumer demands,” she says, adding that even if the science says something is safe, if there’s a public outcry to manufacture products with only organic cotton, no colorants, no phthalates or no parabens, many companies will do so to retain their customer base. “It’s really a slippery slope because it gives the perception of legitimizing the falsehoods,” she explains.

“Once misinformation like this is out the door, even if a high-quality study refutes the hypotheses and the discussion, it can be really hard for people to accept that… The seed has already been planted. And so I think it’s really important that we acknowledge that there’s a lot of research in women’s health topics that has been neglected historically, and it’s great to see that attention and I applaud that, but I think we need to do it in the right way.”

Why should menstrual health matter to employers?

While it remains to be seen what impact this study will have on the menstrual product market, workplaces should use the conversations sparked by this study to start implementing meaningful change for their employees.

In 2017, the Victorian Women’s Trust (VWT) introduced its Menstrual and Menopause Wellbeing Policy, consisting of three options: the possibility of working from home, the opportunity to stay in the workplace under circumstances encouraging the employee’s comfort, and the ability to take a day of paid leave, with up to 12 paid days available per annum. Their results showed “nothing but benefits.”

The VWT report, which contains a policy template, says that with this policy in place, staff are “more likely to enhance their own self-care and, in return, they’re more committed to being part of a productive outfit. The office culture is open and positive, without stigma, awkwardness or embarrassment.”

Implementing meaningful change

Menstrual leave is not a new concept. It’s already been instituted in Spain, Japan, Zambia and several other countries. “It is definitely a topic that we have to get on the table much more broadly than it is currently and in many more countries,” says Women of a Certain Stage founder and CEO Lauren Chiren.

“Although it might feel counterintuitive to offer people more leave and to give them all these products and help and support, the fact is, when someone feels like they belong in a workplace, they are going to step up their performance and they are going to stay there longer,” Chiren says.

She explains that change needs to go beyond simple policy creation and box-ticking. Policies on menstrual health and menopause should create visible and meaningful change in the day-to-day operations of a business.

“Menstrual health, menstruation and menopause is the one thing that 100% of people are impacted by. You’re either going through it yourself, or you’re living with, working with or socializing with somebody going through it,” Chiren says. “If women are going to be in the workplace, we need to understand what menstrual life is like.”

Love believes it’s critical to have women involved in these conversations. “We have to deal with [menstruation] on a regular basis for the vast majority of our lives, so we do have to treat it like something that is impactful to our routine, to our health, to our work schedule and so on.”

How can workplaces offer more support to women?

If employers aren’t sure where to start, bringing an adviser on board with expertise in the field can be incredibly useful. Businesses can incorporate better practices, such as allowing personal health days if overt menstruation leave doesn’t feel apt, and putting menstrual products in all washrooms.

For businesses that require employee uniforms, consideration should be given to the fabric’s breathability and whether it allows for layering to assist with temperature regulation for those in perimenopause and menopause. Access to cold water, fans and air conditioning needs to be considered, as well as having some cubicles in washrooms with basins built in so those using period cups can rinse in privacy.

“If workplaces don’t start having these conversations, women will gravitate toward the organizations that do,” Chiren says.

Photo courtesy of PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock