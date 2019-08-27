3 Keys to Mastering the Art of Consistency

Oftentimes, we think success is about doing things over and over again until we finally see results. But if you’ve ever been in a rut, you know that’s not always what works.

To really see upward movement in your life, you have to learn how to create a consistency cocktail. Consistency is made up of three key ingredients and, like any good cocktail, they should not be used in equal amounts.

Ingredient 1: Walking the Walk

This first ingredient makes up the largest part of your cocktail. “Walking your walk” (and not just “talking your talk”) describes the little steps you take throughout the day that breathe life into your values. It’s not enough to just say you have values. You actually have to live them out in the small moments that make up your day.

For example, one of my core values is caring for the least, the last, and the forgotten. This shapes how I talk to people, what projects I accept, and the way I invest my money.

Ingredient 2: Connecting to Your Why

Constantly reminding yourself of the meaning, the why behind your actions will allow you to power through even when you’re tired, stressed out or unmotivated.

I am caring for my health better than I ever have, and it’s because I am more connected to my why: I want to stay fit so I can live for a long time for my children and their children, not because I want to look good in photos. Once you make this mental shift, everything will change.

Ingredient 3: A Little Disruption

This is the magic ingredient—you just need a pinch of it. Consistency without disruption is simply a routine. Disruption means moving from the status quo to the cutting edge.

I am a huge believer in conducting a self-review every 90 days. That period of time is long enough to ensure you’re not jumping from goal to goal, but it’s regular enough to keep you from getting into a rut.

During your self-review, ask yourself: What have been my major successes in the past three months? How have I moved forward? Am I still moving in the direction I want to go? Is there a better way to do things?

Mixed correctly, this cocktail will allow you to develop confidence and become more purposeful with how you use your time and energy.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

