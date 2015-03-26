Hopefully your finances are in the black. If they’re in the red, then you better have a plan to get into the black. I think those expressions relate to more than just finances. They relate to our whole lives. But a profitable life—one in the black—isn’t something that comes naturally.

It takes intentionally implementing better thinking, habits and tools that can help you transition out of a life in the red—a life that is not as enjoyable as it could be, one that lacks freedom. This means acquiring new levels of discipline. It means being intentional about everything you do.

That’s a lot easier if you have clarity. When you know the values you live by, you can align your behavior in every aspect of your life to achieve the results you want.

Be intentional about whom you spend time with. If a big part of your success is the people around you, then replace those who aren’t right for you with some who are. Hang around others who match your values.

Be intentional about how much stress you can manage. How many projects can you take on, and why is that your limit? Be focused and strategic about your schedule. Then you can act fast, and your energy and resources will be expended and utilized in the best way.

Be intentional about knowing what you want and build everything off of those desires. We all want the most out of our lives, but creating a life rich in rewards for yourself and others isn’t something that happens on a whim. You need to plan and organize many details. It doesn’t happen by accident.

What is it you really want? Find out why clarity should be your first priority.