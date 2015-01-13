In an acting career that has spanned almost four decades and more than 70 movies, Liam Neeson has played a lot of tough guys and uttered thousands of tough-guy lines. Here are some of the most memorable, along with a couple of the less-familiar. Can you match the macho dialogue to the movie?

LINES

1. Somebody in this town is going to die.

2. Son, nobody can protect nobody in this world. The sooner you realize that, the better.

3. The blood stays on the blade.

4. Sometimes I do favors for people. Sometimes in return they give me gifts. So what can I do for you?

5. Once more into the fray… Into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day… Live and die on this day…

6. Feel, don’t think. Trust your instincts.

7. You know how to fight six men. We can teach you how to engage 600. You know how to disappear. We can teach you to become truly invisible.

8. I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.

9. Give me a minute, I’m good. Give me an hour, I’m great. Give me six months, I’m unbeatable.

10. I am everywhere and nowhere, everyone and no one.

11. Someone on this flight is threatening to kill someone every 20 minutes unless $150 million is transferred to this account number.

MOVIES

A. The Grey

B. A Walk Among the Tombstones

C. Non-Stop

D. Darkman

E. Taken

F. The A-Team

G. A Million Ways to Die in the West

H. Seraphim Falls

I. Gangs Of New York

J. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

K. Batman Begins

ANSWERS:

1-G

2-H

3-I

4-B

5-A

6-J

7-K

8-E

9-F

10-D

11-C

From his blue-collar roots in Ireland, Liam Neeson has become a tour de force in movies ranging from Schindler’s List to his Taken franchise. He reflects on his work ethic, critiques his performances and tells how he coped after tragedy in the February 2015 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Read the full story.