A faint but discernible dividing line separates achievers from dreamers, but what is it that makes the difference?

Attitude. Achievers have a can-do attitude that sets them apart from mere dreamers. Achievers are sold out to success—no matter the obstacles—and are willing to put forth the effort and pay the price to reach their goals.

Here are 10 tips to reveal your own can-do attitude:

1. Disown your helplessness.

Can-do people aggressively pursue solutions, and, in the process, uncover creative solutions others never even try to find. Rather than wallowing in helplessness, can-do leaders search diligently to overcome the obstacles in front of them.

2. Take the bull by the horns.

Can-do people are fearless. They go straight to the source of the issue to find their solution. Their effort commands attention as they wrestle a problem to the ground with expediency. They don’t wait; they initiate.

3. Enter the no whining zone.

Can-do people abstain from complaining. They recognize its futility and guard their minds and mouths against indulging in this time-wasting activity.

4. Put on another person’s pair of shoes.

Can-do people empathize with others, attempting to see any predicament from the other person’s perspective in order to make the best decisions.

5. Nurture your passion.

Can-do people are immune to burnout. They love what they do because they’ve learned how to fuel the fire that keeps them moving. The prize is not given to the person who’s the smartest, nor to the person with advantages in resources and position, but to the person with passion.

6. Walk the second mile.

Can-do people exceed expectations. While others settle for an acceptable solution, they aren’t satisfied until they have achieved the unimagined. They set expectations for themselves higher than what is dictated by the people or situations around them.

7. Quit stewing and start doing.

Can-do people take action. While others are crippled by worry, fear and anxiety, they have the fortitude to press forward. The perfect moment when all is safe and assured may never arrive, so why wait for it?

8. Go with the flow.

Can-do people can adjust to change. They don’t get caught griping about an unexpected curve in the road, they accept transition with an optimistic outlook.

9. Follow through to the end.

Can-do people not only initiate, they finish. They are self-starters with the capacity to close the deal.

10. Expect a return as a result of your commitment.

If you make an all-out commitment with a can-do attitude, expect a return. Passionate commitment is contagious, and resources follow resolve. Committed leaders will reap rewards and find open doors as others are drawn to the excitement and energy emanating from them.

This article was published in November 2014 and has been updated. Photo by Kerkez/IStock