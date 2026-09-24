“Opportunities don't knock, they whisper. So shut up and listen.”
Sep 24, 2026
Stephen Hawking
Theoretical physicist
William Nicholson
British screenwriter
Dacher Keltner
American psychologist and professor
Daisy Fuentes
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
Walter Lippman
American journalist
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition
Jack Osbourne
British-American media personality
Robert and Kim Kiyosaki
best-selling authors and motivational speakers