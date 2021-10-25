Innovations in Suturing Technology

</p>

Every year, surgeons around the world perform over 15 million laparoscopic procedures, with about one-third of those taking place in the United States. This minimally invasive approach has a high success rate, but soaring procedural costs, a steep learning curve and other hurdles have stymied more widespread use. Our success spotlight today features ErgoSuture CEO Claude Nogard as well as the product’s inventor, Dr. Luis Almodover, to discuss how their revolutionary advanced suturing system is empowering surgeons and helping patients heal faster.

