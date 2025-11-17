Although artificial intelligence has transformed executive decision-making, optimized workflows and automated operations to reach the peaks of efficiency, there lies a critical challenge at the core of doing business: the erosion of human connection. CEO Jay Allen of the new business-connections platform Influence Board demonstrates the value of creating space for trust, respect and impactful conversations during the business development process.

AI tools like machine learning and natural language processing are currently being adopted to drive business value, generate effective sales leads, organize data and provide a host of other solutions. These tools are being used by over 50% of large businesses with over 5,000 employees, and 35% of businesses in total. This number has doubled since 2017 and is only expected to increase in the coming years as AI tools continue to progress in efficiency, accuracy and applications.

These AI tools enable professionals, from salespeople to the C-suite, to engage with broader audiences on shorter timescales than ever before. However, the convenience comes at a cost: Impersonal AI-automated outreach now dominates executives’ inboxes, burying potential gold nuggets of opportunity and sidelining the possibility of impactful connections.

Allen, CEO and founder of Influence Board, notes, “AI is a fantastic tool for expanding reach, but when it comes to executing business, establishing a base of trust is essential.” This belief fuels Influence Board’s mission to evolve professional engagement into welcomed outreach that fosters truly purposeful conversations. In contrast, the natural language processing tools of generative AI used to automate cold outreach emails and calls are made from a black box of data processing. This precludes the essential trust, reliability, transparency and accountability of human conversation.

Aiming to restore the humanity of business, Influence Board reshapes traditional cold outreach methods. This is accomplished by connecting sales professionals with executives on a platform designed for purposeful interaction. Executives can set clear criteria and filter for the types of meetings they’re open to, and salespeople in turn have a structured, respectful platform to pitch their ideas. Influence Board shifts both traditional and machine-mediated ways of doing business—as every meeting on the platform concludes with a donation to the executive’s chosen charity, equal to the time and value of the conversation.

With donations made by meeting requesters on behalf of the executives they require time with, each conversation is turned into a force for good. The result is a move away from the ubiquity of AI-generated information and transactionality of cold outreach.

Adding humanity to the mix of professional outreach not only adds a personal dimension, it can also contribute to productivity. For sales professionals, the platform offers an opportunity to stand out amongst their peers and competitors, which could provide a better meeting approval rate. By aligning their pitch with a cause that both parties believe in, trust and rapport can be established from the onset, potentially resulting in more positive outcomes. Moreover, the platform enables executives to materialize the value of their time. It aims to replace inbox clutter and unproductive meetings with a structured way to evaluate ideas and give back to the world.

Influence Board doesn’t just aim to improve meeting efficiency. It also strives to elevate smaller companies with innovative ideas that previously may not have seen the top of the inbox. These ideas can now bypass layers of management to reach decision-makers directly. This democratization of access allows worthwhile ideas to break through instead of becoming lost in the noise.

In a world increasingly driven by algorithms, Influence Board focuses on the idea that meaningful relationships and purposeful innovation can thrive together, creating a brighter future for businesses and society alike. As Allen concludes, “Influence Board levels the playing field. It’s a triple-win situation; salespeople are heard, executives make better decisions and the world is a better place for it.”