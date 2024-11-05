Remote Work Isn’t Just a Perk—It’s a Way To Make Your Workplace More Accessible

The year 2020 was horrible for a whole lot of reasons, but it did have one silver lining—for the first time, many disabled, chronically ill and neurodiverse employees were able to work remotely. After years of accommodations being denied and companies claiming it was impossible, suddenly figuring out remote roles became a priority for everyone.

Four years later, some companies like Spotify are happy to lean into all the benefits that a remote workforce provides, while others like Amazon are quick to insist on a return to office. Disability rights activist Emily Ladau says that while many larger companies are eager to return to what they see as “normal,” she urges them to “not be so quick to let go of all of the changes that were made when the pandemic began because there’s so much value in allowing workers to work in a way that works for them.”

For Ladau, as with so many who are disabled, chronically ill and/or neurodiverse, remote work isn’t a perk—it’s the fundamental difference between being able to do a job and doing it well.

Remote work benefits companies as much as employees

Ultimately, businesses are driven by the bottom line, so let’s be clear here—remote work is beneficial to employers as much as their employees. Workers have been found to be more productive and more engaged thanks to remote work. In turn, companies save money, experience lower turnover and are able to hire the most qualified candidates—rather than just the closest.

Remote work is more than a perk to those with disabilities, neurodiversity and chronic illness

Before 2020, I didn’t know I was neurodivergent. I knew I was “weird,” but it was always framed as some cute, quirky thing rather than a real problem. My co-workers told me that I asked too many questions, had the world’s worst “poker face” and was “too passionate” (yes, really). Individually, it was innocent enough feedback, but altogether, it felt like a lot to take in. Every time someone offered me feedback, it was about who I was and how I showed up as a human being rather than about the quality, quantity or timeliness of my work.

That’s where working remotely was literally life-changing for me. Before remote work, I had come home utterly exhausted by social interactions. Now, I was suddenly logging off with energy to spare. For the first time, I wasn’t wasting all my efforts on masking as I made myself smaller, quieter… less. I had the time and space to process things the way I needed to and was able to present the version of me that I hoped to. Plus, for the first time, I had the energy and interest to actually enjoy my free time, meaning I came back online more refreshed and focused the next day.

Why remote work is so beneficial

According to Ladau, “Remote work is most beneficial because it allows people to adapt to the day in a way that works for them. They can be their most effective at work because they’re their most comfortable at home.” For Ladau, this often means changing positions in her recliner and taking a break to eat something when needed.

For me, it means being able to drop the mask.

When working remotely, I can sit how I need to, eat what and when I want, step outside—do whatever it is that will help me stay focused. My work is faster and stronger because I’m not using half my brain to remember to put on a performance with my expression, posture, eye contact and word choice. At home, I have full control of my sensory input, meaning I can wear noise-canceling headphones without being called antisocial and can fidget with objects while I’m in a meeting to help me process what’s being said without my co-workers thinking I’m not listening.

The impact of remote work on the disabled community

Thanks to the rise of remote work, those who are disabled are employed at record rates, with post-pandemic unemployment rates for this group among the lowest they’ve ever been. This isn’t a small group of people either. An estimated 25% of U.S. adults have a disability, 15% to 20% of people worldwide are neurodivergent and 129 million U.S. adults have at least one chronic illness.

Not every job can be done remotely, but for those that can, offering flexibility may be the difference between hiring and keeping top employees. Just remember that, for many, remote work isn’t some little perk like a coffee machine in the break room. For some of us, it’s everything.

