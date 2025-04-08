How Neurodivergence Impacts Work (and How to Get the Support You Need)

Over the last five years, more and more people have begun using the word “neurodivergent” as an umbrella term for those who think differently, such as those with ADHD or autism. It’s an empowering way to acknowledge challenges a person might face when confronted with societal expectations, without implying that there is something “wrong” with them.

As a neurodivergent gal myself, I’m a huge fan of the word.

What does it mean to be neurodivergent?

Neurodivergence is a nonmedical term, meaning that there is no official list of what it covers. That said, the most commonly associated conditions tend to include ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and Tourette syndrome. Overall, it’s estimated that 15%-20% of the world’s population is neurodivergent.

It’s extremely common for people to have more than one type of neurodivergence, so using “neurodivergent” as a shorthand saves time and takes less explaining. It also means you don’t have to dive into the private details of your medical history every time you want to reference a part of your identity.

Being neurodivergent isn’t the same as having a mental illness. Where a mental illness can be a condition that medications and therapies try to “fix” (or, at least, lessen the effects), neurodivergence is more like an inherent part of someone’s personality. For instance, my depression medication helps to chase away depression symptoms, and in an ideal world, I’d be the first in line for a “cure” to depression. However, my ADHD medication merely helps my brain slow down and focus so that I can communicate at the pace of those around me.

Though some neurodivergence is considered a disability, it depends on the specific diagnosis and support needs of the person in question. For instance, a person with autism might not need any accommodations to do their job and might not have any reason to be considered disabled, while another person with autism might have high support needs and be unable to work their entire lives.

What neurodivergent employees add to the workplace

Personally, I hate when people call neurodivergence a “superpower” because of the way it minimizes the genuine struggles of those involved. However, there are some positive aspects of being neurodivergent that can lead to some of the best employees out there.

For example, my ADHD means that I thrive on a quick deadline. I can write more words before breakfast than some people can the entire day. While I struggle to focus on boring and repetitive tasks, some of my neurodivergent friends and coworkers love them because they provide a soothing rhythm where they know exactly what’s expected from them. Where I love being given open-ended challenges, I’ve had coworkers who hated them because they left too much room for interpretation.

Neurodivergence often means that we approach problem solving from a different angle than our peers. Some might be able to identify patterns where others only saw a mass of data, while others might be able to come up with innovative ideas that feel obvious to them but could never have come from others.

Basically, if you’re looking for someone who thinks “out of the box,” a neurodivergent employee should be at the top of the list, because we were never in the box to begin with.

What to know as a neurodivergent professional

For those who are neurodivergent, the average workplace might feel substantially different than it does to other employees. Sensory input, like smells, sounds and lighting, might have a big impact on your ability to focus or comfortably exist in a space. It might feel intimidating to seek accommodations for your neurodivergence, particularly if you’re an expert at masking. However, the benefits might very well be worth the effort. With the right accommodations, a neurodivergent employee can expend less energy on distractions and discomfort and more time focusing on their work.

Should you disclose your neurodivergence?

Choosing to disclose your neurodivergence is a deeply personal decision and shouldn’t be taken lightly. While there are legal protections for those whose neurodivergence qualifies as a disability, it doesn’t mean that you can’t face any backlash. In an unsupportive workplace, it’s very possible that even well-meaning peers and managers will treat you differently after disclosing.

Requesting accommodations

In order to request official workplace accommodations, many companies require proof that an employee has a disability before they’re willing to comply with the terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This means that not every person who is neurodivergent will be able to request official accommodations.

However, not all accommodations have to go through the official paperwork and HR hoops. Sometimes, just mentioning to your manager that a small change would help you work more efficiently is enough to get things moving.

Common workplace accommodations for those with neurodivergence

There is no set list of possible accommodations for those who are neurodivergent. What works for one person might be a terrible fit for another. However, below are a few common areas where companies and employees can begin the conversation. Ultimately, the best accommodation is the one that works for both parties.

Remote work: Many neurodivergent employees prefer to work remotely because they have full control over lighting, sounds, smells and other stimuli.

Many neurodivergent employees prefer to work remotely because they have full control over lighting, sounds, smells and other stimuli. Noise-cancelling headphones : Many find it helpful to wear noise-cancelling headphones while working at their desk as well as during meetings because they help dampen distracting ambient sounds like air conditioners, while still letting through important sounds like a presentation.

: Many find it helpful to wear noise-cancelling headphones while working at their desk as well as during meetings because they help dampen distracting ambient sounds like air conditioners, while still letting through important sounds like a presentation. Lighting adjustments: Overhead, fluorescent lights are the mortal enemy of many neurodivergent workers, and letting them remove any bulbs directly above their desk can do wonders for their focus.

Overhead, fluorescent lights are the mortal enemy of many neurodivergent workers, and letting them remove any bulbs directly above their desk can do wonders for their focus. Avoid excessive stimuli: Strong smells, lots of chatter and tons of visual clutter can all impact a person who is neurodivergent. When choosing a workspace, consider areas away from break rooms and popular lunch spots, as well as free of heavy perfumes or colognes.

Strong smells, lots of chatter and tons of visual clutter can all impact a person who is neurodivergent. When choosing a workspace, consider areas away from break rooms and popular lunch spots, as well as free of heavy perfumes or colognes. Write it down: For many with neurodivergence, it’s easier to process words that are written rather than spoken. Therefore, including captions and transcripts with any videos or presentations as well as writing down instructions via email are easy ways to make things more accessible.

How to support someone who is neurodivergent

Ultimately, the best way to help someone who is neurodivergent is to work with them to find the best solutions for their needs.

Remember that every person’s neurodivergence shows up differently, and no one knows what someone needs more than the person themself. Your role isn’t to be a superhero swooping in to “save the day,” but to be a listener who really hears what their fellow professional needs to show up as their best self.

Basically, let the person tell you what they think will help, and see what you can do to make that happen.

